Former Wallace softball player Hawkins named East Mississippi CC head coach

Former Wallace College star Whitney Hawkins, who played for the Govs in 2007 and 2008, has was the new head softball coach at East Mississippi Community College on Thursday.

Hawkins, who previously served as an assistant softball coach for EMCC’s 2018 team, spent this past season as assistant coach/pitching coach at the University of Montevallo, an Alabama-based NCAA Division II program affiliated with the Gulf South Conference. She served as UM’s interim head coach for the final month of the 2021 season when the Falcons claimed the program’s first-ever postseason tournament win.

Hawkins has previously been an assistant softball coach at the University of Montevallo, University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH), the University of North Alabama, and Lindsey Wilson College (Columbia, KY).

A three-time Alabama Class 5A all-state selection at Athens High School, Hawkins totaled 75 career wins as a pitcher and collected 29 career home runs and 170 runs batted in. As a dual-position standout for the Golden Eagles, she also saw action at first base and third base.

Hawkins began her collegiate playing career at Wallace Community College in Dothan. Along with putting together a two-year pitching record of 35-11, she batted .432 with 12 career home runs during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.