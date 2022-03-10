Four-time champ Majeski headlines Rattler weekend at South Alabama Speedway

He’s back … and no doubt four-time champion Ty Majeski has to be considered the favorite heading into the 46th Annual Hardee’s Rattler 250 Super Late Model race Sunday, which is the main event of a three-day opening weekend of races at the South Alabama Speedway.

A year ago, Majeski, of Seymour, Wis., became the first driver in the history of the Rattler 250 to win four times.

“I’m really thankful I have the opportunity to come down here and drive,” Majeski said following last year’s race. “These guys are tough in the South. As a Midwestern guy, we like to come down here and beat up on the southern guys as they like to come to our stomping grounds and beat up on us.”

He’ll have plenty of competition as usual with the likes of last year’s runner-up Stephen Nasse, longtime track favorite Bubba Pollard and Chandler Smith, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event in Las Vegas last week. Majeski finished 11th in Las Vegas.

There will be some extra incentive for drivers throughout the course of the race as lap money bonuses have been pledged by local businesses totaling $2,500. If a driver leads a lap, they win a portion of the cash.

But before the Super Late Model drivers go at it Sunday with a 2 p.m. scheduled start on the 4/10 mile asphalt oval located on Hwy. 52 between Kinston and Opp, local feature races will be held Friday starting at 7 p.m. weather permitting and the 17th Annual Grasshopper Baby Rattler 125 Pro Late Model race is slated for Saturday afternoon starting at 2.

The Baby Rattler is traditionally held the night before the Rattler 250, but due to expected colder temperatures expected in the area, the start time has been adjusted to an afternoon start Saturday.

“We want to run the Saturday events this weekend,” said John Dykes, owner of South Alabama Speedway. “We know a lot of drivers, teams and fans have made plans to be here this weekend, and we want them to have an opportunity to race. We can’t control the weather, and feel this is the best solution for all involved.”

Tickets for all three days of the 46th Rattler Weekend can be purchased at the gate. For prices and more information, go to www.southalabamaspeedway.com