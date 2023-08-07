As a history buff of the sport, 17-year-old Max Crews of Geneva was in baseball heaven two weekends ago walking around Cooperstown, New York, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

“It’s about the size of Geneva, I would say,” Crews said of Cooperstown. “There’s just one main road and it’s got old buildings and stores and shops. At the end of it is the museum. There are hall of fame baseball players just walking the streets.”

He spotted former Minnesota Twins’ great Tony Oliva and struck up a conversation.

“I met him in spring training the year before and I went, ‘Hey, I’m Max Crews. I’m not sure if you remember me, but I met you in spring training,’” Crews said. “He acted like he did (remember), but he probably didn’t.”

He took a photo with Bert Blyleven, who pitched from 1970 to 1992 in the major leagues.

“We sat and talked a while,” Crews said. “Ever since I fell in love with the game, I’ve watched videos of history of it (baseball) and playing the MLB The Show video game on my PlayStation with the old players in it … you can play as them … I’ve learned a lot that way and by hearing my grandparents tell stories.”

The trip to Cooperstown was part of a 13-day, 3,300-mile trip that Crews and his father, Michael, and mother, Abby, made to visit ballparks along the East Coast as well as to attend the MLB Hall of Fame Ceremony to watch the induction of Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen.

Thanks to a bit of luck, they even had an up-close view after first sitting on a grassy area far back of the main stage.

“My mom and I were sitting on the ground … he (Michael) had walked to go look at something ... and this guy came up and said, ‘Hey, do y’all need two tickets to move up?’” Crews said. “He gave us three of them … he was from MLB Network. We moved up and the section in front of us was Scott Rolen’s family.”

It was a culmination of two days of sightseeing in Cooperstown.

“The first day we went to the museum and saw the plaques and galleries and went through some of the stores on the main street there,” Crews said. “The next day we got in early and went to the ceremony and we spent several hours in the town. It was really cool to see how that whole city revolves around baseball.”

Baseball wasn’t on Crews’ radar during his early childhood. In fact, he had very little interest in sports at all despite his father being the head boys basketball coach at Geneva High School for 15 years.

“He coached basketball for so many years and I hated going to those games,” Crews said. “I was just miserable. I mean, I would stay home at my grandparents so I wouldn’t have to.”

But something clicked when he was in about the seventh grade.

“I had been surrounded by it my whole life,” Crews said. “My grandparents loved baseball … they watched every Braves game that came on, and so did my dad. I had been to games, but just didn’t care anything about it.

“And then I got really into Major League Baseball. Kris Bryant, when the Cubs won the (2016) World Series, he became one of my favorite players. I had a big, fat head (poster) of him on my wall.”

Crews also got involved with the Panther Sports Network, which is run by students at Geneva High School to video sporting events.

“It was right when COVID started, the end of my eighth grade year going into ninth grade,” Crews said. “Mr. (Ryan) Tidwell, who is my history teacher now, took the network over. He kept trying to get me to do it and I just kept turning him down … I don’t really know why I didn’t jump on it.

“But it was the start of softball season my ninth grade year that I went on with them and started running the cameras and got into doing the graphics and computer stuff and it just went from there.

“I loved it. Ever since I was little I would make videos with my friends on my iPad. Now, getting to capture these moments of my friends playing sports … their parents are out working or whatever and can’t watch the game … but we have it live every game.”

Crews took it a step further, starting his own podcast he named Southeast Sports that could be viewed on YouTube. He interviewed current and former MLB players such as Tanner Burns, Mike Mordecai and Darrel Channey.

“My cousin lives up in north Alabama and he went to Austin High School and there are several players who are in the major leagues now that he played with in high school,” Crews said. “I sent him a message and he started sending me phone numbers, so I just sent them (players) messages.

“I said, ‘I’m Rhett Tucker’s cousin, you have no idea who I am, but if you have a few minutes, I’d love to talk with you about your life, really, in baseball’ and they were open to it.”

Last summer, Crews reached out to various minor league organizations, hoping to learn more about how the production of a professional baseball game was put together.

“I told them who I was and that I had been with the Panther Sports Network and had done some interviews with players and was really interested in sports media and wanted to learn how they produced the broadcasts and behind the scenes stuff,” Crews said.

He was invited to attend a Pensacola Blue Wahoos game and sit in the radio broadcast booth for a few innings.

“We went up in the press box and they showed us how they do the broadcast and we sat for two innings and listened to them talk,” Crews said. “I know it’s Double A baseball, but still it’s professional broadcast. To see how they put that together and how many people it takes doing different jobs was neat to see.”

When the family decided to make the trek to Cooperstown to attend the hall of fame ceremony, trips were also planned to attend games at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Yankee Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.

Crews marveled at being in each of those stadiums for the first time.

First stop was Citizens Bank Park: “It was different than any other of them I had been to,” Crews said. “The stadium was huge … like an NFL stadium. They filled it up and the fans … I don’t know of any better fans or atmosphere than in Philadelphia, really.”

Second stop was Yankee Stadium: “My granddad was a big fan of Mickey Mantle and he always told me the stories of Mickey Mantle hitting home runs out of the old Yankee Stadium,” Crews said. “Watching (Slocomb native) Clay Holmes pitch in Yankee Stadium. It’s hard to believe somebody from Geneva County is closing a game for the New York Yankees. It was amazing to watch.

“Right at the end of the game we knew he was coming in to warm up, so we walked down by the bullpen to watch him.

“The atmosphere in the outfield was completely different from anywhere else … rowdy and loud. They didn’t care if they played for the Yankees … they were going to boo you if they didn’t like you.”

Last stop was Fenway Park: “I’ve never really experienced anything like it … a stadium that old,” Crews said. “It looked just the same like it always has. The game atmosphere really wasn’t what I was expecting, but as far as a stadium, it was cool to think who had all played there … to see a seat where Ted Williams had hit a ball 500 feet to.”

Michael Crews, now the principal at Geneva High, used to make baseball trips with his father, Wilmer.

“I think it was 1999 that my dad and I did our first little trip and we went to … it was the year Tiger Stadium was closing and we wanted to get it before it closed,” Crews said of the stadium which was located in Detroit.

“We ended up doing Wrigley Field, Milwaukee County Stadium, which it closed that year right afterwards, Tiger Stadium and then Riverfront in Cincinnati. So we did those four and kind of got my love for it visiting different ball parks. We’ve been Braves fans our whole life.”

Now the tradition continues with Max being a part of it.

“It’s great,” Max said. “He’s always told me the stories about going to places with his dad and I’m just trying to do that with mine while I can.”