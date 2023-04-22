Headed into their four-game series against Enterprise State, the Wallace Govs had reason for concern. The Boll Weevils had recently swept Coast Alabama East in their four-game series. On the other hand, Coastal Alabama East had handed Wallace its only conference series loss of the season, having won three-of-four games.

As it turned out, none of that mattered. The Govs managed to sweep the Boll Weevils in all four games. After winning both games in Enterprise via the 10-run rule on Thursday, the Govs picked up where they left off at their place on Saturday. Wallace won 16-6 in five innings and completed the sweep with a 5-2 win.

The sweep extends the Govs hold on first place in the Southern Division. With only two games left, they are now 17-7 and in position to compete for a conference championship before the state tournament begins. The Boll Weevils chances of making the state tournament took a big blow as they fell to 8-14,

“It’s always a good win when you are able to sweep a four-game conference series,” Wallace coach Ryan Ihle said. “I think we finally played up to our potential this series. But now we’ve got to keep it going and hopefully we can make a run at the state tournament.”

It’s no secret the Boll Weevils have been hit with a ton of injuries, including losing their top three starting pitchers and their closer. But head coach Bubba Frichter said he’s not using that as any excuse.

“I felt like we walked all of the city of Dothan in that first game,” Frichter said. “We either walked or hit 10 batters and we’d give up a big hit. So every time we made a run, they were able to bounce right back.”

It appeared as though the Govs were going to run away early. The Boll Weevils took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but after scoring four runs in the bottom of second inning and five more in the third, Wallace had a 9-1 lead.

The Boll Weevils fought back. Enterprise scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning off Wallace starter Dylan Dickert. After David Hudson walked and Caden Turrell doubled to right field, Carter Clark plated the first run with a single to left field. Blayne McDaniel singled to left field to load the bases. Then Michael Conder hit a bases clearing double to right that scored three runs. Caden Slappey’s single knocked in the final run. Suddenly the Boll Weevils were within two at 6-4.

Wallace immediately responded. It answered with five runs in the bottom half. The big blow was a two-run triple from Slade Seaborn to get the scoring started. An RBI double from Corey Berry, and RBI singles from Sean Darnell and Kade Snell stretched the lead.

The Govs ended the game early in the fifth thanks to RBI singles by Darnell and Carlos Vasquez.

The final game of the day was the only one of four that didn’t end with a 10-run deficit. An injured Jayce James gutted things out for a complete seven-inning game victory for Wallace. James was suffering from a sore arm and could visibly be seen slightly limping each time he took the mound. When asked about it after the game, James brushed it off.

“I’ve got a great team behind me,” he said. “These guys were diving for balls and engulfing everything. I didn’t strike out many today (three), but I didn’t have to throw a lot of pitches because of the way they played defense.”

James only gave up four hits and both runs he allowed came in the third inning. Wallace scored two runs in the second, one in the third, and final two runs in the fourth.

The Govs host Chattahoochee Valley this Thursday at noon before ending the season the following weekend against Wallace-Selma.