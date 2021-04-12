Govs dismantle Selma in dominant sweep

Also good news for the Govs was the return of third baseman Chaz Salter, who had missed the last seven games while recovering from an ankle injury. All Salter did in his return was go 4-for-6 with two RBIs.

“It felt good to be finally be out there again,” Salter said. “Not being able to contribute and be out there with the guys is tough.”

There never was a sense of urgency in these games. That’s because the Wallace-Selma Patriots never put up much of fight.

After the Govs scored their first run in the second inning to begin play, it was just more of the same the rest of the way.

The Govs tallied 15 hits in the game, none of which was a home run and only two of them were extra base hits. Combined with outstanding pitching from Dakota Copeland, that was all the Govs needed.

Copeland struck out seven in only four innings of work. He allowed our four hits and didn’t walk a batter.

The Govs scored their first run in inning two on an RBI ground out by Calin Smith. Three runs came in the third on an RBI single from Michael Brewer and a two-RBI single from Boris Pena.