Govs dismantle Selma in dominant sweep

It was a very good afternoon of baseball for the Wallace Govs. But if you were a Wallace-Selma fan, it could best be described as bad — really bad.
How bad was it? It was so bad that the Patriots drove down from Selma to complete the weather delayed back half of their conference series with the Govs only to be run-ruled in both games of their doubleheader. The Govs won the first game 11-1 and compounded the misery by winning the second contest 14-1.
It was so bad that the Govs began game two by sending 13 batters to the plate in the first inning and facing three Selma pitchers before the Patriots could get a third out. By that time the Govs had scored nine runs.
It was so bad that combined with their last at-bat in the first game, the Govs scored 16 unanswered runs.
It was so bad that Selma pitchers combined to give up 30 hits and 25 runs in the two games.
It was so bad that the Govs began making substitutions in the first inning of game two, just to give other guys a chance to play.
“These games had the feel of a midweek contest,” Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said. “No matter how it looked or felt, the best thing is we came away with two conference wins.”
The four-game sweep of the Patriots leaves the Govs in first place in the Southern Division with a 17-3 record, 30-12 overall.
Also good news for the Govs was the return of third baseman Chaz Salter, who had missed the last seven games while recovering from an ankle injury. All Salter did in his return was go 4-for-6 with two RBIs.
“It felt good to be finally be out there again,” Salter said. “Not being able to contribute and be out there with the guys is tough.”
There never was a sense of urgency in these games. That’s because the Wallace-Selma Patriots never put up much of fight.
After the Govs scored their first run in the second inning to begin play, it was just more of the same the rest of the way.
The Govs tallied 15 hits in the game, none of which was a home run and only two of them were extra base hits. Combined with outstanding pitching from Dakota Copeland, that was all the Govs needed.
Copeland struck out seven in only four innings of work. He allowed our four hits and didn’t walk a batter.
The Govs scored their first run in inning two on an RBI ground out by Calin Smith. Three runs came in the third on an RBI single from Michael Brewer and a two-RBI single from Boris Pena.
After Selma scored its lone run in the top of the fourth, the Govs put the game away by scoring seven runs in the bottom half. The Govs got RBI hits from Salter, Zane Faulk, and John Rodriguez, and two-RBI hits from Ethan Kavanagh and Austin Welsh.
The Govs did hit one home run on the day. That came in their last at-bat of game two when Rodriguez hit a two-run blast to left field. It was part of a 3-for-3, three RBI game for Rodriguez.
Diego Arredondo was credited with the win in game two. He only pitched two innings because of the huge lead.
The Govs turn their attention to Coastal Alabama North. The first half of the four-game series is set for Thursday at noon in Monroeville with the second half scheduled for Saturday at Wallace.