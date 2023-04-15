The Wallace Govs went toe-to-toe against the LSU Eunice Bengals Saturday afternoon in the finale of their three-game series. But in the end, a two-run homer in the eighth inning made the difference. The Bengals were already up 8-7 when Collin Husser slapped a two-run homer off Wallace reliever Colton Dorsey.

It turns out the Bengals needed those extra runs because the Govs scored two of their own in the bottom half of the inning. The Bengals were able to hold on for a 10-9 victory.

LSU Eunice, who came into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the country, ended up taking two of three games from the Govs. Though he was disappointed with the outcome of the series, Wallace coach Ryan Ihle still liked what he saw from his team.

“As I said before the series started, I would go to battle with these guys against LSU,” Ihle said. “I wish I had a bus to take them over there right now. I am super proud of these guys. They battled. We put ourselves in a position to win. More than anything, this shows we can play with anybody.

“This was supposed to be bye week for us,” Ihle continued. “It was a time to take it easy. Instead, I asked the guys to play one of the best teams in the country. They didn’t disappoint. I’m proud of them for that.”

The game went back and forth from the beginning. Each time the Bengals scored, the Govs responded.

The Bengals scored two times in the first inning off Wallace starter Ellis Yohn, but the Govs answered in the bottom half with an RBI single from Warrick Wilmot.

The Bengals added another run in the top of the second. The Govs responded with an RBI ground out from Kade Snell.

Again, in the fourth inning the Bengals added a single runs, but in the bottom half the Govs did more than just respond. They took the lead by scoring four runs. Carlos Vasquez knocked in the first run. A second run scored on a pick-off attempt at first base. Snell’s single to right field plated the third run and Yohn’s single to right plated a run and gave the Govs a 5-4 lead.

The teams traded runs for the rest of the game. The Bengals added two runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings, including what turned out to be the game-winning homer from Husser.

Wallace got a solo home run from Snell in the seventh, his third hit of the game and his third homer of the series. Wallace added its final two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but that was one run short.

The Govs return to conference play this upcoming week with a series beginning Thursday against Enterprise State in Enterprise and concluding Saturday at home.