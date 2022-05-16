Govs fall to Snead State at ACCC

OXFORD -- Despite overcoming a two-run deficit from a game continued from the night before, the Wallace Govs just couldn’t stop the Snead State Parsons from scoring in the ACCC Baseball Tournament Monday morning.

The game was called Sunday night due to weather issues. At the time, Snead State led 4-2 at the end of the second inning.

When the game resumed Monday morning, the Govs quickly took the lead. They used the long ball to do it. Kade Snell hit a two- run homer followed by a solo blast from Don Williams, putting the Govs up 5-4.

The problem was the Govs just couldn’t stop the Parsons from scoring. Each Gov rally was answered by one from the Parsons. Snead went on to win the high-scoring affair 12-10.

The loss dropped the Govs to the loser’s bracket. Wallace will now play a second game later today against the winner of the Wallace-Hanceville and Coastal Alabama South game. The winner of that game will advance to the championship game Tuesday morning.

After the Govs took their 5-4 lead when the game resumed, Snead quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Ryan Godfrey.

The Govs struck again in the top of the fourth with three more runs, and once again it was courtesy of the long ball. Calin Smith hit a solo shot while Zane Faulk hit a two-run blast.

As they had done before, the Parsons struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. It was the first inning the Parsons scored a run without the benefit of a homer.

Wallace only scored two more times in the contest, but the Parsons were able to score five times in the final three innings to win. The Govs loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but Ethan Kavanagh flew out to deep centerfield to end the game.

Snell led the Gov offense in the game. He went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI. Jake Killingsworth was 2-for 4 with an RBI.