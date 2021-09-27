Great Southern Wood Preserving announces honorary officials for YellaWood 500

TALLADEGA – Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, the Abbeville, Alabama-based producer of YellaWood® brand pressure treated pine, announced Monday its Honorary Officials for Sunday's YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Great Southern Wood Preserving (GSWP) founder, President and CEO James W. (Jimmy) Rane, his family and representatives of the company’s Board of Directors, will serve as Grand Marshals. The group will give the famous command “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

YellaWood guest Katie Britt, a native of Enterprise, will serve as the race’s Honorary Starter and wave the green flag to set the race in motion from high above the start-finish line.

Rane, the public face of GSWP for more than 50 years, is a 2018 inductee into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, serves as a member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, and is president of the Jimmy Rane Foundation, a non-profit established in 2000 to fund college scholarships for deserving students. Since its inception the Jimmy Rane Foundation has provided college scholarships to 510 deserving students who have attended or are attending the college or university of their choice.