Groundbreaking for flag football fields

Izell Reese used to roam the neighborhoods near the site where the NFL Flag Football fields are being developed next to the former Grandview Elementary School in Dothan.

“Literally a couple of blocks from here,” Reese said of one of the homes he grew up in. “I lived all over the east side of Dothan and was over at Wiregrass Park (recreation center) every chance I got.”

Reese, a Northview graduate who became a star safety at UAB and was a sixth round NFL Draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1998 to begin a seven-year pro career, is now the executive director of RCX Sports, the national partner of NFL FLAG, the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest youth flag football organization in the country

It was his dream to bring NFL Flag Football to Dothan and began working with city officials several years ago to make it happen. On Wednesday afternoon, Reese and other dignitaries took part in a groundbreaking ceremony on the site where three artificial turf flag football fields will be placed, with the project expected to be completed this spring.

“This is on a whole different level of when I was drafted by the Cowboys,” Reese said of the importance to him of the project. “That was an individual accolade and obviously a lot of people helped me get there, but to come back to my community and be able to serve and impact the lives of so many kids here and around the nation and world with the work I get to do now … this is a great way to come back home and do something sustainable.”

The NFL Foundation in conjunction with the Atlanta Falcons presented a $250,000 grant towards the project, making Dothan the first city to receive such a grant that isn’t a hometown for an NFL franchise.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the Atlanta Falcons and all 32 NFL teams,” Reese said. “When this project came along and we went through the process with the NFL Foundation for this grant … which the only way this grant could get signed off on is an NFL team has to sign off on it … these have only happened up to this point in NFL cities.”

Reese is enthused about the rapidly growing sport.

“There are 600,000 kids playing now,” Reese said. “We’ll have about 750,000 to 800,000 playing next year. We now have NFL FLAG here in Dothan and we’re going to continue to grow it.”

Amanda Dinkel, the director of community relations for the Atlanta Falcons, was present during the ceremony along with the team mascot, Freddie Falcon.

“I hope that you guys feel the love for us and know that it (Dothan) might not be home to an NFL team, but the Atlanta Falcons is much more than Atlanta – we are Georgia and we are Alabama – to try to bring our NFL franchise to the community and help make a difference in our youth,” Dinkel said.

“Over the last several years, we have brought many fields such as this to communities to the state of Georgia, but we’re really excited to bring it for the first time here in Alabama to help kids and youth of all ages.”

Aaron McCreight, CEO of Visit Dothan, thanked city officials and other organizations who have stepped forward to help make the project become a reality. Then he turned his attention to Reese, who had the dream to set the wheels in motion.

“When we first met Izell at the chamber over two years ago now, we had a shared vision of what this project could be and what this project could start, and it starts today officially,” McCreight said of the official groundbreaking.

While he talked about the economic impact the facility will have on the city, McCreight said it is much more than that.

“The impact that’s the most important is this … these kids,” McCreight said as he pointed to a group of youth athletes wearing flag football jerseys. “We talk about economic impact, and that’s important, but it’s the impact on this community … the impact on these children … that will forever change this neighborhood.”

While the football fields are the starting point, Reese said a YMCA will also be housed in the former elementary school, which closed in 2019. The city leased the property to Reese and he plans to begin developing it into a community center in the coming months.

“It means to world to me to come home and be a part of this project and go full circle, because I was like these little kids standing behind me,” Reese said. “This has always been on my heart to do it and the time was right.”