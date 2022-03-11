Halder brothers ready to race at South Alabama Speedway

KINSTON – Each of the Halder brothers – Hudson (age 22), Harrison (19) and Holt (17) – drive onto the race track with intent to win, but they’re also looking out for each other.

“We just want to help each other and do the best that we can,” Hudson said. “If one guy is faster, that spotter tells that spotter to let him go because we’re out there racing and don’t want to mess up each other.

“I’ll go out in my car and find something a little bit different and then Harrison will go out and say this … because the cars are pretty much identical. So we just feed off each other and find the best set up we can and the best adjustment we can.”

“We’ll throw a little bit of strategy in there with three cars out there to help us out and one of us try to get a win. “

The trio from Cumming, Ga., is among the entries in the 17th Annual Grasshopper Baby Rattler 125 Pro Late Model race at the South Alabama Speedway on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start time. It’s a lead-in to the 46th Annual Rattler 250 Super Late Model race on Sunday, which also begins at 2 p.m. on the 4/10 mile asphalt oval located on Hwy. 52 between Kinston and Opp.

Their father, Neal Halder, oversees the team and first introduced his sons to the sport so they would have something they could all compete in at the same time.

“There is a quarter midget (cars) track at the fairgrounds and it’s only a half a mile from our house,” Neal said. “They all played ball sports and I saw the track when they were little and I was like, ‘Well, let’s try some racing.’

“I’m an automation engineer, so mechanical and electrical things are easy for me and I like the challenge of figuring the cars out.”

The father believes having all three involved when they began racing was definitely a plus.

“What I feel we had the advantage with was when you’re starting out like that, it’s hard to get people to practice with,” Neal said. “Well I could take all three of them to the track a half a mile from the house and they’ll practice together, so they fed off each other and really perfected it.”

The oldest son, Hudson, tried it for a year, but then wanted to try racing dirt bikes. After breaking his foot doing that, they figured it was best to return to racing cars in 2011 and have been doing it ever since.

They’ve all enjoyed plenty of success climbing the racing ladder.

“All of them have won national events in Quarter Midgets,” Neal said. “Then we moved on to Legends (cars) and Harrison and Hudson won championships in Atlanta. In 2017 Hudson went on and won a national in the Legends (semi-pro division) in Las Vegas. Harrison finished a close second or third.”

When Hudson branched out to Late Models, he became part of another team. He’s glad to be back with his father and brothers as a team now.

“We like doing work – we’re workers,” Hudson said. “When you’re with a big team, you’re just kind of standing there watching and you’re not learning about car like we are here, touching every nut and bolt and learning everything.

“I think you get more out of it when you’re doing it yourself. Yes, it’s 10 times harder, but I just find more joy in it.”

Harrison is a year out of high school, where he led the Denmark (Ga.) High football team in tackles for three years as a linebacker, earning All-State and All-Region honors.

He believes playing football helped him physically as a driver.

“Like in the middle of the summer when you’re running on the field, and being in the car behind a hot engine and a hot fire suit is kind of the same,” Harrison said. “It prepares you since you’ve already experienced being hot and being uncomfortable while trying to perform.”

Holt, being the youngest, has relied on his older brothers for tips along the way, especially since they’ve recently moved into Late Models.

“Hudson teaches me a lot because he’s been doing Late Models a lot longer than me,” Holt said. “He shows me around and shows me how to drive the track. I usually follow them around a couple of laps and then do my own thing.

“I love the adrenalin of coming together with my brothers and being able to do stuff that we love to do.”

As a father, Neal tries to keep his eyes on each one when they’re out on the track.

“It makes you concerned for one of the other if one isn’t doing as good, or the car isn’t as good and they are having a bad day,” Neal said.

“They feed off each other as far as information in and out of the cars as far as what did you do different? They’ve learned how to draft together. They race together as a team because they are brothers, but they’ve moved each other out of the way to win a race.”

While the father finances the team, Matt Garvey, who is a well-known Late Model racer, works with them as drivers.

“Mike Garvey sets up the cars and repairs them and coaches them, advises them and role models for them,” Neal said.

Neal is thankful to be able to be involved in the sport with his sons.

“We like to do it as a family, a team, a group and they feed off each other and help each other,” he said. “You’ll see. They race together very well.”

For more information on this weekend’s races, go to www.southalabamaspeedway.com