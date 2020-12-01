Hardee’s Pro Classic permanently canceled

Game, set, match.
The Hardee’s Pro Classic women’s tennis tournament, held for 19 years in Dothan at the Westgate Tennis Center, has been permanently canceled.
Due to sponsors pulling out and the continuing protocols necessary due to COVID-19, local officials decided it was best to discontinue the event and pursue more youth and adult tournaments for the venue.
The final decision was made last week and sponsors from years’ past were informed on Tuesday, according to Tyson Carter, the assistant director of operations for the Dothan Department of Leisure Services.
“We have been honored to have something that many, many towns our size and bigger go for and can’t pull off,” Carter said.
Last April, the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) professional tour, which sanctioned the event, suspended all play in March because of the pandemic.
When Dothan officials received news several months ago that the title sponsor of Hardee’s was pulling out and other local sponsors weren’t going to be able to renew their sponsorships this year due to the COVID situation, it became clear the tournament was on its last leg.
“Another component is the USTA itself having multiple, multiple restrictions and procedures and things that are COVID related that were going to be extremely difficult for us,” Carter said. “One of the things that they are not doing this year is live-streaming the event. That was almost like the nail in the coffin.”
Carter explained the live-streaming of the matches world-wide on the internet was a major draw for sponsors to be involved.
“Between the sponsorships that have pulled, the USTA restrictions and regulations and the reality of no live-steaming, it just did not make any sense for us to continue forward,” Carter said.
Instead of pursuing the pro tournament again, Carter said the city will now look to bring in more youth and adult tournaments through its partnership with the USTA. The Westgate Tennis Center has 20 clay-surface courts and has hosted many regional tournaments since opening in 2000.
“As prestigious as this event is and the way it boosts the reputation of Dothan, it is not an event that provides any significant impact,” Carter said. “It was not a thing that drove the economy in any significant way. It was kind of like it was the perfect time for the clean break.
“This is no way affects our relationship with USTA. We are looking to get these state and southern level big tournaments. They (USTA) know what Dothan can do and they are very pleased with Dothan. We’re in good shape.”
Carter wanted to thank all those who have been involved with making the pro tournament a success over the years.
“It was a huge Leisure Services effort, but it was a huge community effort, too, to put it on,” Carter said. “I just really want to thank everybody who helped make this a prestigious and really neat event for Dothan.”
