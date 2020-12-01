Hardee’s Pro Classic permanently canceled

Carter explained the live-streaming of the matches world-wide on the internet was a major draw for sponsors to be involved.

“Between the sponsorships that have pulled, the USTA restrictions and regulations and the reality of no live-steaming, it just did not make any sense for us to continue forward,” Carter said.

Instead of pursuing the pro tournament again, Carter said the city will now look to bring in more youth and adult tournaments through its partnership with the USTA. The Westgate Tennis Center has 20 clay-surface courts and has hosted many regional tournaments since opening in 2000.

“As prestigious as this event is and the way it boosts the reputation of Dothan, it is not an event that provides any significant impact,” Carter said. “It was not a thing that drove the economy in any significant way. It was kind of like it was the perfect time for the clean break.

“This is no way affects our relationship with USTA. We are looking to get these state and southern level big tournaments. They (USTA) know what Dothan can do and they are very pleased with Dothan. We’re in good shape.”

Carter wanted to thank all those who have been involved with making the pro tournament a success over the years.

“It was a huge Leisure Services effort, but it was a huge community effort, too, to put it on,” Carter said. “I just really want to thank everybody who helped make this a prestigious and really neat event for Dothan.”