It was a banner showing by the Highlands Elementary Archery team during the state tournament last week in Montgomery with a best-ever fourth-place finish out of 26 teams and school records being set.

“For us, we’ve never done anything like that before,” coach Greg Thompson said. “I think 12th was the best we had ever done.”

The team overall score of 3,030 beat the school record of 2,880 set last month when Highlands won the regional competition in Troy.

“We started the program 10 years ago,” Thompson said of fielding a competitive team. “The National Archery in the Schools program donated the equipment to a lot of elementary schools in Dothan.

“The first year or two that we got the equipment donated, we didn’t compete competitively; we just had the equipment and did it in P.E. Then we found out they had competitions here in Alabama – a regional and state competition every year.

“As far as Dothan, there are no other schools but us that do the elementary archery, so we don’t really have a lot of opportunities to compete before the regional tournament.

“In the region there’s usually only about four or five teams in it, but in the state … like Mobile is a hotbed for it and around Cullman and Huntsville … north Alabama it’s pretty big.”

Dawson Deloney, a fifth grader, was tops on the team at the state competition with a school-record 282 points and placed second out of 360 boys at the meet.

“It’s kind of like bowling where your highest possible score can be 300,” Thompson said of the scoring system. “They shoot 15 arrows at 10 meters. Then they shoot 15 arrows at 15 meters.”

Deloney led the way for the elementary team, comprised of fourth and fifth graders.

“He just has been the most consistent and best shooter I’ve ever had here,” Thompson said. “Some kids have good days and then have bad days. He just very seldom has a day when he’s off. He’s got good fundamentals and he can stay focused and repeat what he’s doing real well.”

Emory Cole, another fifth grader, finished seventh overall at state with a 268 score.

“He’s steadily improved,” Thompson said. “Sometimes you can watch them shoot and know they have a lot of potential. He did well as a fourth grader and he has just progressively gotten better and better throughout the year.”

Brody Smith also set a school record for a fourth grader with a 260, finishing as the third top scorer for the team.

Thompson said interest in archery at Highlands continues to rise. Besides fielding an elementary team, the school also has a middle school team of sixth graders.

“In the fall, we have a unit that we will teach for three or four weeks, then I’ll have a tryout for students who want to participate,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of kids that try out for it and I can only keep so many because of practice time.

“I used to keep more … I would keep like 35 … but once they added the sixth grade to our school, a lot of kids wanted to keep shooting after their fourth and fifth grade year, so we have a middle school team and that cut down on the amount of practice time.”

Thompson said the elementary team had 26 archers and all competed in the regional. The scores of the top 12 archers are calculated for a team score. At the state, 24 archers can compete on each team, again with scores of the top 12 being counted. Boys and girls compete together on teams.

“The sport is really good in that we have some kids that are not involved in a lot of team sports that are in this, but we have some kids that are (in other events) that I schedule around some of their other practice times … like a baseball game, or softball game, or music lesson,” Thompson said.

“I think there are more kids interested in it and we may have gotten better as we’ve gone along. The first few years I didn’t know that much about it, so I’ve been kind of learning along with them.”

Thompson commended Highlands principal Beth Bouchard for her support to the program.

“She’s been very supportive of the program and really has encouraged the students to participate,” Thompson said.

The following is a list of the top 12 scorers for Highlands at the state meet: Dawson Deloney (282), Emory Cole (268), Brody Smith (260), Mary Coppage (255), Emmett Anderson (251), Brannon Meigs (251), Mac Steltenpohl (248), Evie Caye Wozniak (248), Aiden Wallace (248), Jaxdon Middleton (247), Lily Lumbatis (237) and Aleigha Murray (235).