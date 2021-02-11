Hits for Heroes opening weekend action cancelled

This was supposed to be the opening weekend of Hits for Heroes baseball games. Now that's not going to happen.

All activities associated with Hits for Heroes for this weekend have been cancelled, including the opening ceremony. This time it’s actually not a Covid-19 issue. It's because of the weather.

That means six games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled. It also means Wallace College, Enterprise State, LBW and Abraham Baldwin will all lose games they desperately wanted to play.

This is just another hit to the Hits for Heroes events which raises money for military causes and Jeep Sullivan's Outdoor Adventures which supports wounded warriors throughout the area. The schedule, however, will resume Monday with high school games as well as on Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 27. All games are scheduled to be played at Northcutt Field.

“The board voted in November to continue playing the games,” said Angela Dunning, Director of Hits for Heroes. “We weren’t sure what we would have to change when we made this decision. But we knew we wanted to continue to honor our veterans and to let them know they are appreciated and not forgotten.”

Wallace College head coach Mackey Sasser said his players were disappointed at not getting to play in the annual evnet.