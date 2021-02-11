Hits for Heroes opening weekend action cancelled

This was supposed to be the opening weekend of Hits for Heroes baseball games. Now that's not going to happen.
All activities associated with Hits for Heroes for this weekend have been cancelled, including the opening ceremony. This time it’s actually not a Covid-19 issue. It's because of the weather.
That means six games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled. It also means Wallace College, Enterprise State, LBW and Abraham Baldwin will all lose games they desperately wanted to play.
This is just another hit to the Hits for Heroes events which raises money for military causes and Jeep Sullivan's Outdoor Adventures which supports wounded warriors throughout the area. The schedule, however, will resume Monday with high school games as well as on Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 27. All games are scheduled to be played at Northcutt Field.
“The board voted in November to continue playing the games,” said Angela Dunning, Director of Hits for Heroes. “We weren’t sure what we would have to change when we made this decision. But we knew we wanted to continue to honor our veterans and to let them know they are appreciated and not forgotten.”
Wallace College head coach Mackey Sasser said his players were disappointed at not getting to play in the annual evnet.
“We were very much looking for to participating in Hits for Heroes,” Sasser said. “It’s not just playing the games, it’s important for our players to honor our veterans. They need to know who has made sacrifices for us in order for us to get to play this game we all love. It’s a chance for them to show their appreciation and to say thank you.”
From a baseball standpoint, Sasser said his Govs are starting to play better.
“What we need is some consistency. We have had to cancel a lot of games because of the rain. That means our pitchers haven’t thrown much, our hitters haven’t faced a lot of live pitching, and we’ve missed a lot of practice time. It’s already been a crazy year — and it’s not because of Covid so far.”
The Govs are 5-3 on the season, but Sasser remains optimistic.
“If our arms stay healthy, we’re going to be okay,” Sasser said.
Dunning said with the loss of games and because so many of their regular donors are suffering because of Covid-related issues, she is encouraging everyone who can to go to HitsforHeroes.org and make a donation. All of this year's proceeds will go to Jeep Sullivan's Outdoor Adventures.
Barring any other schedules or cancelations, the rest of the Hits for Heroes schedule is set for Monday and the two following weekends. All the games are high school contests at Northcutt Field.
On Monday, Slocomb faces Houston Academy and Chipley at 9 a.m. and noon. Headland meets Bainbridge (Ga.) at 3 p.m. and the day concludes with Dothan playing Providence Christian at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 19, Opp and Elba are scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. with Providence Christian and Geneva County set to battle at 7 p.m.
The following day on Feb. 20, Early County and Dale County play at 9 a.m., followed by Ashford versus Northside Methodist at noon, Houston Academy against Ariton at 3 p.m. and Wicksburg versus Rehobeth at 6 p.m.
The final day of the Hits for Heroes is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 with Houston Academy playing Altha (Fla.) and Graceville (Fla.) at noon and 3 p.m. before the event concludes with Carroll against Walton (Fla.) at 6 p.m.