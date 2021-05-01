Houston homer helps Wallace College earn sweep over CVCC

The bat of former Providence Christian star Emma Houston carried Wallace College to a second-game win and a sweep of Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City on Saturday.
Houston went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven runs batted in, capped by a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the eighth to help Wallace take a 13-10 extra-inning win in game two of a doubleheader.
The Govs won the opener 7-1.
In the second game, the teams were tied at 10 after seven innings after CVCC posted three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cap a rally from 8-0 down in the fourth inning.
However, Wallace regained the lead in the eighth inning. Robin Tomlin opened the inning by reaching on outfield errors and Madison Brown followed with a single, advancing pinch runner Hope Watts to second. KJ Braswell’s bunt sacrifice moved the runners to second and third. After a fly out, a Houston belted a three-run homer to put the Lady Govs back in front.
CVCC put two runners on base in the bottom of the eighth, but Wallace pitcher Mary Michael Burnham got a force out to end the game.
In addition to Houston’s hitting performance, both Braswell and Brown were 3-for-4 with Braswell driving in a run. Asia Jones had a hit and two RBI and both Grayson Laney and Meagan Smith had a hit and RBI each.
Burnham went seven innings and got the pitching win. She allowed 10 runs, but only one was earned as Wallace committed seven errors. She had one strikeout.
In the opener, Josie Ingle struck out six and allowed only five hits and one run to pace the Govs win.
Offensively, Jones was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Laney had two hits, including a solo homer, and Tomlin had a single with two RBI.