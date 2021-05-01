Houston homer helps Wallace College earn sweep over CVCC

The bat of former Providence Christian star Emma Houston carried Wallace College to a second-game win and a sweep of Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City on Saturday.

Houston went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven runs batted in, capped by a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the eighth to help Wallace take a 13-10 extra-inning win in game two of a doubleheader.

The Govs won the opener 7-1.

In the second game, the teams were tied at 10 after seven innings after CVCC posted three runs in the bottom of the seventh to cap a rally from 8-0 down in the fourth inning.

However, Wallace regained the lead in the eighth inning. Robin Tomlin opened the inning by reaching on outfield errors and Madison Brown followed with a single, advancing pinch runner Hope Watts to second. KJ Braswell’s bunt sacrifice moved the runners to second and third. After a fly out, a Houston belted a three-run homer to put the Lady Govs back in front.

CVCC put two runners on base in the bottom of the eighth, but Wallace pitcher Mary Michael Burnham got a force out to end the game.