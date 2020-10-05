JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Jimmy Rane enjoys Talladega race experience, pleased with partnership

“They took me over to Turn 2,” Rane said. “We could walk up to the fence and watch them come by for a few laps. I asked, ‘Is it safe? I can’t out-run these cars if they start coming through this fence.’

“It was just awesome. These cars would come by and your whole body would just shake from the power of all those cars.”

Leading up to the start of the race, Rane visited with the drivers and others involved with NASCAR.

“I had obviously never done the things that they took me to do, so it was really, really exciting,” Rane said. “I gave a little welcome speech to the drivers.

“The people were really, really nice. I really enjoyed the NASCAR folks. The fans just seem to me to be great.”

Rane wore the yellow cowboy hat used on commercials for the company years back in which he became known as Yella Fella.

“They had done a thing on social media and said, ‘Will the Yella Fella wear the yellow hat?’” Rane said. “Well it came back 90 percent that said, ‘Yeah, he should.’

“So I did. It was unbelievable with people stopping me and wanting to get a picture. I was really thrilled. It was a big day.”