JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Jimmy Rane enjoys Talladega race experience, pleased with partnership

Jimmy Rane had a blast at the Talladega Superspeedway, much more so than he did on his first trip to the venue many years ago.
In 1987 Rane attended his first NASCAR race and he hadn’t returned until Sunday.
“I had been years ago when Bobby Allison had a real bad crash right in front of me and injured some spectators,” Rane recalled of the horrific wreck in which Allison’s car went airborne and into the fence separating the fans from the track.
“That poor lady that got injured was right in front of me and they air-lifted her by helicopter out of there. That shook me up so bad I just never really wanted to go back.”
There was a good reason to return Sunday, however.
Rane, the CEO and president of Great Southern Wood Preserving based in Abbeville, was the grand marshal as his company sponsored the YellaWood 500 for the first time.
It would be a doozy of a race as Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in triple overtime in what was considered one of the wildest days in the speedway’s history, which is saying a lot for a track known for multiple crashes and thrilling finishes.
Rane got it all cranked up by giving the traditional command, “Drivers, start your engines.”
After that, he was able to take in some of the action up close.
“They took me over to Turn 2,” Rane said. “We could walk up to the fence and watch them come by for a few laps. I asked, ‘Is it safe? I can’t out-run these cars if they start coming through this fence.’
“It was just awesome. These cars would come by and your whole body would just shake from the power of all those cars.”
Support Local Journalism
Leading up to the start of the race, Rane visited with the drivers and others involved with NASCAR.
“I had obviously never done the things that they took me to do, so it was really, really exciting,” Rane said. “I gave a little welcome speech to the drivers.
“The people were really, really nice. I really enjoyed the NASCAR folks. The fans just seem to me to be great.”
Rane wore the yellow cowboy hat used on commercials for the company years back in which he became known as Yella Fella.
“They had done a thing on social media and said, ‘Will the Yella Fella wear the yellow hat?’” Rane said. “Well it came back 90 percent that said, ‘Yeah, he should.’
“So I did. It was unbelievable with people stopping me and wanting to get a picture. I was really thrilled. It was a big day.”
YellaWood signage was placed throughout the track, giving fans there and those watching on television plenty of opportunities to view the brand name for the lumber company. The track holds more than 100,000 fans, but attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was really amazing the way they merchandised it,” Rane said. “I was blown away, really. I recorded it (on TV), so I got home and watched it and it was really pretty darn amazing to be honest with you.
“I was really pleased with the whole event. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if you would have had 115,000 people.
“We had our marketing team up there and they had really done a great job of working with the Talladega track people as well as NASCAR. They really wanted us. They recruited us and wanted us to sponsor it and I think it worked out really well for the company.”
While YellaWood serves as a sponsor to many events far and wide, Rane thought it was important to partner with an Alabama-based event.
“We’re in Alabama and it was our 50th anniversary and I like partnering with a good Alabama firm, and exposing Alabama and some of the great things that we have here,” Rane said. "So that was important, I think.”
It appears to be the beginning of a solid partnership.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!