JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Lou Vickery shares stories of baseball and beyond

Lou Vickery, a wonderful story teller who has authored a dozen books, was once the subject of a story with an interesting newspaper headline as a minor league baseball player.

In Dothan for a speaking engagement and book signing at the Basketcase Café on Tuesday, the Atmore native integrated some baseball talk while giving insight on his book titled “Alabama Creek Indians.”

One was about his time pitching in Atlanta before the Braves moved to town from Milwaukee as a Major League Baseball affiliation.

“I wasn’t doing too good and the manager comes out and takes me out,” Vickery said. “At the old ballpark in Atlanta at the time, to get to the dressing room you had to go down past first base under the stands.

“I go down and take a shower, get dressed and come back out to check the scoreboard. I got to the end of the runway and the only thing above ground is my head,” he said of looking up onto the field level.

“I hear the crack of the bat and I turned to look and there is a line drive foul ball coming right at me. I couldn’t get out of the way. It hit me squarely between the eyes, so a bad night just got worse.