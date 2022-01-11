JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Lou Vickery shares stories of baseball and beyond

Web hea
Lou Vickery, a wonderful story teller who has authored a dozen books, was once the subject of a story with an interesting newspaper headline as a minor league baseball player.
In Dothan for a speaking engagement and book signing at the Basketcase Café on Tuesday, the Atmore native integrated some baseball talk while giving insight on his book titled “Alabama Creek Indians.”
One was about his time pitching in Atlanta before the Braves moved to town from Milwaukee as a Major League Baseball affiliation.
“I wasn’t doing too good and the manager comes out and takes me out,” Vickery said. “At the old ballpark in Atlanta at the time, to get to the dressing room you had to go down past first base under the stands.
“I go down and take a shower, get dressed and come back out to check the scoreboard. I got to the end of the runway and the only thing above ground is my head,” he said of looking up onto the field level.
“I hear the crack of the bat and I turned to look and there is a line drive foul ball coming right at me. I couldn’t get out of the way. It hit me squarely between the eyes, so a bad night just got worse.
“No one knew I was there and the ball boy came down to retrieve the ball and I’m laying out with this big ol’ knot with the seams of the ball right between the eyes.
“Well, they call the ambulance and haul me over to Grady Hospital to check me out and they found out what my mother already knew – I had a hard head. Other than a headache and a big knot, basically I was OK.”
The headlines of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the next day gave Vickery a memory to share for years to come.
“The headlines the next morning read, ‘Vickery knocked out twice,’” he said. “Now the subhead was the best part … ‘X-rays of head show nothing,’” Vickery added with a laugh.
Vickery played 10 years in the minors, spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees organizations, and also later coached in the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Though Vickery never made it to the major leagues, he crossed paths with some of the greatest to every play the game.
In the early 1960s, he looked very much like Yankee great Mickey Mantle, who roomed right across from him one spring training. Quite often, autograph seekers would mistake Vickery for Mantle.
“They’d ask me for autographs and I told him (Mantle) and he said, ‘Ah, just sign it,’” Vickery said of signing Mantle’s name. “He had kind of a simple autograph that you could basically copy and I would sign.
“I had one kid say, ‘Mr. Mantle, I thought you were right-handed.’ So, that ended that,” the left-hander added with a chuckle.
And then there was the time in spring training when he pitched against Hank Aaron.
“The catcher came out and said, ‘Alright Lefty, what are you going to do?’ “I said, ‘I’m going to bust him with a slider,’” Vickers remembers.
“He looked down at Boyer at third and said, ‘Kenny, you better back up and get ready.’ I threw that sucker right in there and he hit it – it wasn’t high enough to get over the fence – but it hit the fence and bounced all the way back almost to third base.”
While Vickery was involved in professional baseball, he also kept a promise to his mother by earning a college degree. He attended Troy University during the offseason.
“The first year I was two weeks late getting in and they let me take 12 hours,” Vickery said. “One year I was almost three weeks late because of playoffs and all. They (Troy officials) were really good to me.
“It took me 10 years to finish. I changed it (major) so many times. The older I got, I changed my mind what I wanted to do. I got an economics degree and ended up going to work for Merrill Lynch (investment company).”
Once his baseball career ended, Vickery continued to stay in sports through tennis, which he continues to regularly play at age 80.
Vickery, who now lives in Fairhope, believes staying active ultimately saved his life after being hospitalized last year with COVID-19 shortly after playing in Dothan.
“The last day (of the tournament) I kept feeling really bad,” Vickery said. “As it turned out, I kind of got disoriented. I started for home and I took (Hwy.) 52 out towards Hartford and I was going to turn and go south on 331 and I don’t remember anything.
“I did get as far as DeFuniak Springs (Fla.) and I pulled into a parking lot at a convenience store and just put my head on a the steering wheel. Well, I don’t know how long it was, I got a knock on the window by a police officer and he said, ‘Sir, are you drunk?’ I said, ‘No sir, I’m sick. I know where I’m going, but I don’t know how to get there.’
“He checked my phone and a couple of guys on the team who had just left Dothan were on the way and they picked me up and took me home. I got home Sunday and Tuesday I went to get an exam and was positive for COVID. I didn’t go right away to the hospital. I thought maybe I could get over this.
“A couple of days later with double-pneumonia and I’m in the hospital for 22 days and lost 33 pounds.
When they checked me out, the doctor looked at me and said, ‘Mr. Vickery, those tanned legs saved your life’ … the fact that I was active and all that Vitamin D that I had. I share that with people. Just stay active.”
Vickery leaves Jan. 25 to play on the Super Senior Grand Prix circuit, which are tournaments over a six-week period in different locations for players ages 75 and above. Vickery is one of 150 players nationally competing.
He also continues to share his thoughts through writings. Vickery has a fascination with his Native American heritage and has researched and written many books about Creek Indians in Alabama. He’s also written books on other subjects, such as one with former Auburn basketball coach Sonny Smith titled “Wining The Head Game.”
His books can be viewed and ordered by visiting the website www.louvickerybooks.com