JON JOHNSON COLUMN: State Games partners with Miracle League

The little girl named Cassie takes a deep breath as she prepares to hit at the plate on the Rotary Miracle Field located within the Westgate Complex in Dothan.

As part of the Alabama State Games on Saturday, competitors ranging in many ages took their cuts on the specially-equipped baseball field which is accessible to mentally and physically-challenged children and adults.

“You’ve got it,” someone yells encouragement to Cassie.

Cassie taps her bat against home plate and gets in position to try and hit the underhanded toss by the volunteer adult pitcher.

Strike one, as she swings and misses.

Cassie gets a little self-assurance from a coach that she’s ready and she steps back into the batter’s box to give it another try.

“Come on, Cassie,” another supporter yells.

Cassie takes a deep breath and twirls the bat in one hand, then gets back in position to try and hit the ball.

Strike two, as she swings and misses again.

Cassie taps her bat on the plate and looks back at the fans.

As more fans clap and cheer her on, Cassie nods her head in approval and then looks over to the dugout.

The pitcher offers, “Don’t think about,” in trying to give the little girl some more encouragement.

As the third pitch approaches, Cassie swings and connects – sending the ball down past first base.

She runs to first base, then to second, then to third and all the way to home plate for a run.

With everyone cheering, Cassie gets a high-five from the pitcher once scoring and then a big hug from the coach near the dugout.

The Mighty Cassie did not strike out, and nobody really does during Miracle League play.

Having it as part of the XXXIX Alabama State Games, which included a variety of Olympic-style sports in the Wiregrass over the weekend, provided much joy for the approximately 90 Miracle League players participating along with those watching.

Play in the local Miracle League returned this year after being canceled due to COVID-19 in 2021 and in turn was added back to the Alabama State Games lineup.

Sandy Jones, the tournament director, smiled as play took place in front of him.

“We had a great year and this just caps off our season,” Jones said. “They’ve became part of my family having coached in the league for 14 years and serving on the Miracle League board with a great group of volunteers who give of their time and effort. It’s really enjoyable.”

A little boy named Gideon comes up to the plate with a walker and hits the ball off the tee on his first try. Gideon makes his way around the bases on his walker as the fans cheer him on.

More and more heart-warming scenes followed.

While the Alabama State Games provide such sports as wrestling, soccer, swimming, flag football, archery, gymnastics, bowling and baseball among its 20-plus sports offered, perhaps nothing is more worthwhile than what’s provided to the Miracle League athletes.

Job well done.