Junior High/Middle School basketball: Rehobeth teams sweep South Dale

Rehobeth Middle School girls and boys both beat South Dale on Monday in local basketball action.

The Rebels girls won 30-14 and boys won 29-23.

In the girls game, Maddie Williams paced Rehobeth with 20 points. Shambray Wilkerson led South Dale with seven points.

In the boys contest, Cameron Jones had 12 points and Patrick Banda eight to lead Rehobeth. Isaiah Griffin had 13 points and Gary Culver eight to lead South Dale.

Providence Christian 7th grade boys 44, Coppinville 7th 31: Hamp Sanders had 15 points and Brooks Canady 10 to lead Providence Christian’s win.

Avery Murphy led Coppinville with 10 points.

Samson girls 29, Northside Methodist Junior High 15: Karleigh Moore had 15 points and Jemma Crocker and Breya Rankin six points each to lead Samson.

Northside Methodist was led in the loss by Maddie Lawrence, Dana Cool and Abby Alexander with four points each.

Geneva girls 29, Slocomb 4: Rayanna Ausley had eight points and Kaden Ward six to lead Geneva’s win.

McKenzie Morgan scored all four Slocomb points.