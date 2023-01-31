Lady Govs earn sweep in dramatic fashion

A couple of freshmen came up big for the Wallace College Lady Govs in a home doubleheader sweep over Southern Union on Tuesday.

Savannah Jenkins hit a grand slam to cap a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-2 victory in the finale and Olivia Elliott pitched a complete game in a 3-2 opening win and also reached base three times and drove in a run.

Jenkins, a freshman from Smiths Station, delivered the biggest hit when she connected on a pitch and sent it well over the fence in left-center field to clear the bases and end the day of softball.

“I just knew I had to be calm and I had to hit at least two runs in,” Jenkins said of the blast. “I stayed relaxed and that was the product. I usually don’t get that excited over just hitting the ball and I felt pretty good about it.”

Down 2-0 going to the bottom of the seventh, Dothan’s Kate Hoseid got on first with a terrific lead-off bunt that rolled dead on the first base chalk line. After Hoseid stole second, Elliott ripped a line drive that went off the glove of the third baseman enabling Hoseid to score the Govs’ first run.

Kaylee Harris was then brought onto the circle in relief of starting pitcher Addi Yarbrough.

Karli Davidson walked on four straight pitches and then Tori Hobbs of Wicksburg also earned a walk to load the bases with nobody out in setting up Jenkins to hit the game-winner.

“Savannah just keeps getting better and better every day,” Wallace coach David Russo said. “A strong kid and really good defensive first baseman.

“As you can see today, that was a big clutch hit. I would have been happy with a single, but she hit the big one and made it easy on me.”

Both of Southern Union’s runs came in the fifth inning on a two-run double off the bat of Harris.

Maci Curlee, who entered to pitch in the fourth inning in relief of starter Anna Grace Hennesy, finished up to get the win in the circle. She allowed three hits – all in the fifth inning.

“In the second game I thought we played really well, we just didn’t get that big hit until the seventh inning,” Russo said. “I thought overall we played great defense and both teams pitched well - two good teams going at it and fortunate to come out on top.”

In the opener, Wallace scored two runs in the bottom of the third and got a big insurance run in the sixth.

In the third, Jakhia Hutchins singled up the middle to open the frame. Hoseid then reached on a bunt down the first base line and Hutchins moved over to third on the play.

With Elliott at the plate, Hutchins scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch. Elliott then singled up the middle to bring in Hoseid to make it a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth, Jenkins reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved over to third on a groundout off the bat of Ariton’s Reagan Tomlin. Tatum Bartlett then lined a single into left field to bring in Jenkins in making it 3-0.

Southern Union made it interesting in the final inning.

Sydney Sellers opened the top of the seventh with a single, Madison Norrell followed with a hit and Erin Riley entered to pinch run. In what proved to be a huge play in the game, Bartlett, the Wallace catcher, caught Riley off first base and threw down to pick her off. It was originally ruled that the runner got back in time, but then the call was overturned on an appeal.

Jaylyn Baker tripled to center field to bring in Sellers in cutting the lead to 3-1. Harris then followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 as Baker came in to score.

But Elliott, a freshman from Baroda, Mich., got the final out on a fly to left field to record the victory. She scattered five hits in the game and recorded a pair of strikeouts. Elliott reached on two singles and was hit by a pitch in three trips to the plate.

Maddy Walker took the loss for Southern Union.

Wallace improved to 4-0 with the victories and hosts Central Alabama next Tuesday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.