Liddon family of Dothan bleeds Dodger Blue

Hawker even got a souvenir Dodger jersey signed by pitcher Walker Buehler, courtesy of William, who also purchased for himself an autographed jersey of Dodger legend Steve Garvey.

“For some reason, I don’t know why he did it, but he bought me this (pitcher) Walker Beuhler autographed jersey,” Hawker said. “He surprised me with it. I was shocked – speechless.”

Though COVID-19 precautions were in place and the crowd-size restricted, William said it was still a festive atmosphere.

“We went and checked into the hotel and then we were over at the ballpark at 4 or something to watch batting practice and watch them warm up,” William said. “It was really neat just being in there with just 11,000 people. It was just a great atmosphere because you still had really good crowd noise.

“I didn’t have to stand up one time to let somebody out of my aisle, because nobody was sitting on my aisle except us. You’re basically uninterrupted for the whole time.”

All the COVID-19 protocols had to be followed.