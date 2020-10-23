The Liddon family of Dothan bleeds Dodger Blue, going back to when Brooklyn won the 1955 World Series with a 2-0 victory in Game 7 against the New York Yankees.
Billy Liddon loved an underdog, and after the Dodgers’ win asked his father to order an autographed picture of the team and began keeping a scrapbook.
The fascination with the Major League Baseball team had begun.
“When Dad was 10 years old, my grandfather subscribed to Sport Magazine,” added William Liddon, the oldest of Billy’s four children. “He saw an advertisement where you could order chalk drawings of players. He got granddaddy to order him drawings of the Brooklyn Dodgers and some of the players.
“He’s followed them his whole life ever since about as hard as you could follow anything. He knows more about the Dodgers than anyone on earth.”
Spring break meant going to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers train in Vero Beach, Fla., over the years for Billy and his wife, Barbara, and their children William, George, Marianne and Margaret.
“He started taking us to spring training when we were babies,” William said. “Dad went to Dodger spring training for 35 years until they (Dodgers) moved (spring training) to Arizona.
“We were raised Dodger fans. I went to spring training every single year for spring break of my entire childhood.”
When tickets for this week’s World Series Game 2 between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, became available, William jumped at the opportunity.
He wanted to take his father, but couldn’t talk him into making the flight.
“I tried. He said he was going to go watch it at the beach,” William said with a chuckle.
With four game tickets purchased, William, along with his wife, Haley, youngest sister Margaret Hawker and her son, Max, boarded a flight from Panama City to Dallas Wednesday morning bound for the World Series.
Max, who is 15, has become a huge Dodgers’ fan as well.
“When I was real young I was a pretty big Braves fan,” Max said. “As I got older, I started watching some of the (Dodgers) games with my grandfather and then I got real into it. I started reading up on them all of the time and watching their games. I just kind of started pulling for them.
“This year since it was a shortened season, I convinced my dad to get MLB TV for us, so I was able to watch as many as I could.”
Max was at school when his father, Everett Hawker, informed him of the World Series tickets.
“It was a dream come true,” Max said. “I’m sad they lost, but it was still awesome.”
Hawker even got a souvenir Dodger jersey signed by pitcher Walker Buehler, courtesy of William, who also purchased for himself an autographed jersey of Dodger legend Steve Garvey.
“For some reason, I don’t know why he did it, but he bought me this (pitcher) Walker Beuhler autographed jersey,” Hawker said. “He surprised me with it. I was shocked – speechless.”
Though COVID-19 precautions were in place and the crowd-size restricted, William said it was still a festive atmosphere.
“We went and checked into the hotel and then we were over at the ballpark at 4 or something to watch batting practice and watch them warm up,” William said. “It was really neat just being in there with just 11,000 people. It was just a great atmosphere because you still had really good crowd noise.
“I didn’t have to stand up one time to let somebody out of my aisle, because nobody was sitting on my aisle except us. You’re basically uninterrupted for the whole time.”
All the COVID-19 protocols had to be followed.
“Everybody was wearing mask and all of that stuff,” William said. “You could take them off to eat or drink, but that was it. They had people walking around, and if someone had one off, they had people telling you to put them on.”
With Dodger shirts and caps in place, the four rooted on their team to the fullest, but weren’t really surprised that Tampa pulled out a 6-4 win on this night at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers.
“It was a good game, but it was kind of what we expected,” William said. “It was a bullpen game against their No. 1 starter. There were two home runs hit right below us.”
It was still a night to cherish.
“It’s crazy,” Max said. “I’m still out of words.”
