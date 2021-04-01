Local Baseball: Slocomb’s Holmes stays with Pirates; throws perfect inning

Former Slocomb standout Clay Holmes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday after a strong spring training, making the right-handed pitcher a part of the Pirates opening day roster.

The 28-year-old Holmes was non-tendered by the Pirates back in December after missing much of the 2020 season due to a forearm strain. He quickly re-signed on a minor league pact and made it back on the club’s roster to begin the season after he threw 9 2/3 scoreless innings in 10 relief appearances this spring.

Holmes was quickly thrown into the heat of competition in Thursday's season opener, retiring the side in order with one strikeout in the Pirates' 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.