Local bodybuilder Mike Harrelson won't let Parkinson's disease deter him

In the early stages of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Mike Harrelson was reluctant to share the news with others.
“For three years, I tried to hide it from friends,” Harrelson said. “Some of them noticed something was a little off, but most people never noticed it.”
Earlier this year, Harrelson, an Elba native and now resident of Enterprise, did a turnabout.
“I decided three months ago that I wanted to use it for my testimony instead of hiding it any longer,” Harrelson said. “I kind of came out with it, being completely transparent to let everybody know what was wrong.”
Now the 59-year-old is taking it a step further by entering the NPC BodyBE1 Classic Bodybuilding Championships at the Dothan Civic Center next Saturday.
“I knew I wanted the discipline back in my life,” Harrelson said. “The more I thought about it, the more I thought this may be an avenue for me to open a door to help people.
“They say your nearest mission field is right outside your front door. People you meet every day are hurting.
“It may not be Parkinson’s, but it might be depression, it might be financial worries. Every day we have people that are hurting and need encouragement.”
The Beginning
The onset of the disease was subtle at first.
“About three years ago, I started noticing some small things – tremors in my left hand and my walking gait was a little bit off,” Harrelson said. “I didn’t give it much thought; just tried to stay busy.”
The eventual diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement, hit Harrelson like a ton of bricks.
He had retired as a teacher at Enterprise High School and was working in construction. Harrelson had always been a picture of health.
“When you try to eat and live healthy, you think you’re immune to any disease, but you’re not, really,” Harrelson said. “It hit me pretty hard. I had retired early from Enterprise High School 11 years ago after 27 years, so I had another lifetime of a career ahead.
“Before this came on, my only doctor was the dentist. When this struck me, I didn’t rebel, but I still didn’t want a lot of doctor care even when I was diagnosed. I soon realized those folks (doctors at UAB) up in Birmingham knew what they were talking about.”
Depression sets in
As the disease progressed, Harrelson sank into a dark spot.
“I sat there at the house a lot all day – several weeks – probably a month or two,” Harrelson said. “My wife said she really got concerned. She’d come in and I’d be sitting up there in the chair at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. I was just depressed.
“After me doing just a little bit of that, it made me realize how people really can get so depressed that they do things to harm themselves. If they were clear-headed, they would never do that. They’re sick.”
Though strong in his Christian faith, Harrelson did question why it was happening to him.
“I did say, ‘Why me, Lord, because I thought You had big plans for my future’ like the Bible says,” Harrelson said. “But I found out through the process of listening to Him, that He still had plans for me.
“There’s not many things I can’t do now that I used to. I might be a little slower at it. I think I enjoy life being a little slower.”
Bodybuilding
It’s been 31 years since Harrelson competed in a bodybuilding contest, fittingly at the Dothan Civic Center, where he will be posing next week.
Longtime friend Keith Jordan, who was the first to encourage Harrelson to enter a bodybuilding contest in the mid-1980s, has been getting him ready for the show.
“He said, ‘I want to show Parkinson’s is not going to beat me. I’m no longer embarrassed and I’m going to share my story,’” Jordan recalls. “That’s where it started. The more I’ve been around him is the more I respect what he’s doing.”
It was the first of the year when Harrelson began thinking about entering the contest.
“I started medium dieting then, but I didn’t tell anybody – not even my wife, Jill, that I was thinking about it until about April,” Harrelson said.
“I knew there would be some issues as far as anxiety. That’s one of the symptoms of this disease. And it will hit you and you can’t control it.
“I thought about am I going to get up on stage with the possibility of a bad tremor or anxiety attack that most people in the audience wouldn’t have any idea of what was going on?”
Harrelson knew other people would have questions as well. While speaking to some members of a church he attends in Enterprise, he answered a tough question without hesitation.
“One lady said, ‘Let me ask you something. If you knew within a shadow of a doubt – there’s no doubt about it – you’re going to get on that stage and shake, but you’re being up there would help one person, would you do it? Would you quit?’” Harrelson said.
“I said, ‘I’m not quitting.’”
His wife, Jill, has been supportive from the start.
“When he told me about it, he just said, ‘Jill I want to do this bodybuilding contest because I want to prove that Parkinson’s was not going to conquer me,’” she said. “He said, ‘I have Parkinson’s, but it doesn’t have me.’
“Of course I support him with what he wants to do, and I think it’s a good message for other people who have Parkinson’s that you’ve got to stay busy and active. Really, if he didn’t stay busy and active, it would be a lot more noticeable.”
Training
Jordan works with Harrelson several times a week at his home in Dothan. A longtime bodybuilder himself, Jordan helps Harrelson with his poses.
“The more amped up he gets and the more excited he gets, the more the left arm shakes and he gets aggravated,” Jordan said. “I’ve learned over the last few weeks just to calm down when I’m talking to him and not get him riled up, because I was barking out those poses.
“When he grabs a hold of the bar and he’s doing his set, you can’t tell anything. But when he gets up, his demeanor and he’s fighting – it’s just a battle. It’s every minute of every day.”
The shaking of his left arm is the most visible effect of the disease for Harrelson.
“I’ve been really nervous – not to get on stage and do it because I’ve done that before,” Harrelson said. “I’m nervous wondering how I’m going to react; how my body’s going to react.”
Working out has not only been good for Harrelson physically, but mentally as well.
“They told me at UAB that exercise was the most important thing I could do – probably even more important than your medication,” Harrelson said. “I know that I’m looking at some disadvantages and things I’ve got to work through the rest of my life, but as far as accepting a death sentence, I do not have that. A lot of people what they do is they give up.”
Harrelson has always kept in tip-top shape.
“He’s always worked out the whole time we’ve been married, but this has given him something to work for,” Jill said. “Early on when he was diagnosed, there was to me some depression. He was retired from teaching and sort of by himself a lot.
“With him doing this and getting back to his contract work of building houses has helped him get out and be around people. I think at first he didn’t want to be around people because he thought, ‘What are they going to think about me?’”
Jill has helped him with his strict diet in getting ready for the contest.
“He’s one of the most disciplined people that I know when it comes to food and working out,” she said. “For your body, diet is probably 75 percent of it and the weight lifting is the other part.
“His diet has been chicken, tuna, sweet potatoes and rice, and I like all of those, so I eat them too. We haven’t eaten out too much in the last three or four months.”
Going forward
Harrelson is now eager to share his story and is more at peace with his situation.
“I would like to welcome the opportunity to get to go to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or Sunday school classes or whatever to give my testimony,” he said. “I’ve learned to enjoy life every day and to slow down. I have to slow down or I get anxiety."
As for the competition, Harrelson believes he’s ready. When he started training, he weighed 225 pounds. He’s now 202 pounds of muscle.
“My muscle tone is better than it’s ever been,” Harrelson said. “I’m better at 59 than I was at 29.”
Winning in the competition would be a bonus. The main goal is getting up on the stage and showing the disease isn’t going to hold him back.
“It’s not about winning a trophy,” Harrelson said. “That’s the last thing I need at 59 years of age is another trophy.”
As for respect, Harrelson has already earned it.
“He’s dealing with all of these obstacles and he doesn’t complain,” Jordan said. “I’ve never heard him complain, honestly. He’s inspired me.”
