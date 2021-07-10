Local bodybuilder Mike Harrelson won't let Parkinson's disease deter him

The shaking of his left arm is the most visible effect of the disease for Harrelson.

“I’ve been really nervous – not to get on stage and do it because I’ve done that before,” Harrelson said. “I’m nervous wondering how I’m going to react; how my body’s going to react.”

Working out has not only been good for Harrelson physically, but mentally as well.

“They told me at UAB that exercise was the most important thing I could do – probably even more important than your medication,” Harrelson said. “I know that I’m looking at some disadvantages and things I’ve got to work through the rest of my life, but as far as accepting a death sentence, I do not have that. A lot of people what they do is they give up.”

Harrelson has always kept in tip-top shape.

“He’s always worked out the whole time we’ve been married, but this has given him something to work for,” Jill said. “Early on when he was diagnosed, there was to me some depression. He was retired from teaching and sort of by himself a lot.