Add helping save a life to the growing lists of accomplishments for Dothan’s Jadalie Medeiros, a 19-year-old who has been part of Team USA boxing and is currently employed by the Dothan Department of Leisure Services as a swim instructor and lifeguard.

Early Thursday morning, Medeiros was the lone lifeguard on duty at the Westgate Recreation Center pool overseeing a group taking part in swim laps.

Among those in the water was Dale Nash, a 72-year-old who is a regular with the group of morning swimmers and happens to be a friend of the Medeiros family.

“I was on the stand and I saw one of the other lap swimmers standing over Dale and he was kind of coughing,” Medeiros said. “So I was looking over and was concerned and the next thing I know she turns around and waves me over.”

By the time Medeiros jumped from her stand and made her way toward the pool, other swimmers had pulled Nash from the water. Among those was Dr. Tim Gannon, a local ENT (ears, nose and throat) specialist in Dothan.

“He wasn’t really breathing, and his skin kept changing colors, like from gray to red, you know?” Medeiros said of Nash, who appeared to have been suffering a heart attack. “At the time, he was not conscious.

“Tim Gannon took the lead and started trying to listen for breathing. He was trying to wake him up and looking for breathing and can’t find any.

“I started trying to feel for a pulse on Dale … on his chest and neck … and I can’t feel anything. So Tim immediately starts on CPR and starts giving chest compressions.”

Medeiros then ran to the office next door to get the AED defibrillator, a device used to give a jolt of energy to the heart to help restore the heart's rhythm.

“When I came back with it they were still giving CPR to Dale and he was still unconscious – he was going in and out breathing,” Medeiros said. “I was opening up the AED and stuff, but at that point the EMTs walked in and took over. They actually used their own AED and provided shock and began giving CPR themselves.”

According to a report filed by Dothan Fire Department Battalion Chief Shane Lee that was shared on a Facebook post, the patient was conscious and talking with medics en route to a local hospital. It was also written if not for the efforts of the lifeguard and Dr. Gannon, the results possibly would not have been as positive.

“They got back to us that he was in the hospital and said he didn’t remember anything, but he’s doing fine,” Medeiros said.

Nash was in the first class of inductees into the Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame two years ago. He began competing in triathlons when he was 45 and at the time of his induction had competed in 45 Ironman competitions, including 32 of the 70.3 mile races and 13 of the 140.6 mile full Ironman competitions.

Medeiros, along with other members of her family who make up Team Medeiros, were inducted into the local hall of fame this year for their boxing accomplishments.

“When I think back on it, I was just doing what I was trained to do,” Medeiros said of the incident. “They train us really, really well. When Tim took the lead on it, it was really beneficial and helpful.

“Honestly, we were really thankful it happened in our pool, because if he was like passed out or having a heart attack running the (Westgate) trails with no one around, then things may have been different.”