Local inductees into new Alabama Sports & Adventure Hall of Fame announced

Among the groups that will be inducted are the Special Olympics Gold Medal volleyball team, James Wells & the Southeast Alabama Mountainbikers and Troy Fountain & the Wiregrass Foundation Board Members.

Schmitz is the chairman of the hall of fame and took it upon himself to select the inductees and finance the event.

“This is my baby, so if someone is mad that they are not in, they can talk to me, because we’ll always have another year, I hope,” Schmitz said. “That was the hardest thing, because when I started, I had a list of like 50 different people. I had to narrow it down and I came up with about 10 different groups and people.

“Hopefully we’ll do this again and hopefully it will be successful, but I didn’t want to get sponsors and I didn’t want to charge anybody, but I wanted a first class event. This community has blessed me and hopefully they’ll be blessed by this event.”

Schmitz is an avid adventurer himself, having summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked to the first base camp of Mt. Everest, swam from Alcatraz to the Golden Gate Bridge and bicycled across the United States to raise money for neglected and abused children. He also competed in over 100 triathlons and the Ironman competition in Hawaii.

The keynote speaker at the banquet will be British adventurer Bear Grylls, who is the star of the survival skills TV reality series Running Wild with Bear Grylls. He has become known worldwide as one of the most recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure.