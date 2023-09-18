The smiles on the faces of 9-year-old Juan Dominguez and Amy Beck well illustrated the heart-warming story of what occurred moments earlier at the Circle City BMX track on Saturday morning.

Beck’s late husband, John, had a request before he passed away in February after a lengthy bout with cancer.

“As it got closer to the end, he was like, ‘You know, I would really like to do something in my name,’” longtime friend and Circle City BMX track operator Travis Roettgen said.

Beck’s request was to honor a deserving local rider each year with a scholarship.

“It’s not a scholarship in the form of college; it’s a scholarship in the form for a rider that shows a great attitude all of the time, always helpful … numerous things it could be,” Roettgen said.

Dominguez was chosen as the first recipient and awarded a new BMX bike, helmet, pants, jersey, gloves and enough money to help pay for some race fees.

“It’s cool … I like it … I had no idea,” a happy Dominguez said as he stood with his new bicycle.

Approximately $1,500 was raised for the initial scholarship.

“We had lots of donations,” Roettgen said. “This year we had a race for John in his name and those fees are going to go towards the scholarship.

“His passion for this sport was really helping the kids … helping new riders and coaching and teaching them what to do. One of his favorite sayings was, ‘A family who plays together, stays together.’”

Roettgen made the presentation on the track to open the USA MBX South Gold Championship qualifier races on Saturday as hundreds of riders of all ages competed during the weekend.

BMX was a big part of life for the Beck family, who got involved in the sport in 2013 after moving to Dothan four years earlier from Gulfport, Mississippi.

John became an active rider in competitions and would later become track director for a stint, while Amy would help with the operations and run the concession stand during events. Their children, Jordan and Olivia, were competitors in BMX.

“The track meant a lot to us, especially to him because it was something he could do with his kids,” Amy said of her late husband. “BMX … the family, the community, what we learned from this sport … was so important to him and so important to our family.

“We would have liked to have done it (scholarship) before he passed, but it just didn’t happen that way. We’re hoping it’s an annual thing. We wanted to make sure we carried on his legacy.”

Amy is proud to see how the track has grown under the leadership of Roettgen and his wife, Holly.

“I just want to thank Holly and Travis and have made it so much more amazing and it’s the dream that John and I had that we just couldn’t do,” Amy said of the renovations and success of the track located within the Westgate Park complex.