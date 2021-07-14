Longtime bodybuilder McCraney will turn attention to guiding others

At times, Jim McCraney takes on the appearance of a superhero in his role as a bus driver for the Dothan City Schools system.
“If I wear a Captain America shirt or something like that, they’re like, ‘Wooo…there’s Captain America,’” McCraney said of the students on board. “I say, I’ve only got two names – Mr. Jim or bus driver.”
But in true superhero fashion, McCraney may have a constructive word or two for the onlookers.
“There are some little kids that look at me and they say, ‘Wow,’” McCraney said. “And for a moment I can capture them and say, ‘Eat your vegetables, obey your mama and daddy and do your homework.’ And that means something to them.”
McCraney won’t be wearing a cape or costume when he walks onto the stage at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday for the NPC National Qualifier Body BEI Classic Bodybuilding Championships presented by Crunch Fitness, but he’s sure to draw plenty of attention with his physique.
At age 60, McCraney is a veteran of the local bodybuilding circles, having competed in his first contest here 31 years ago.
But this time it will be different – special if you will for McCraney.
“I don’t care what business you’re in … a lot of people just fade out,” McCraney said. “I wanted to compete out.”
After taking part in bodybuilding championships on and off since 1990, McCraney is stepping away from the sport after two more events – this Saturday in Dothan and next week in the NPC Masters National Championships in Pittsburgh, where he will attempt to earn professional status.
He saw taking part in the back-to-back shows as perfect timing to step away from the sport.
“It just fell on the calendar date that I could do our show, and then four or five days later do the Masters Nationals,” McCraney said. “That’s my Boston Marathon. That will be the biggest. I’ve done national qualifiers all along, but that will be my pro attempt.”
McCraney can earn professional status by finishing either first or second in the Pittsburgh show. After that, he’s ready to give his body a rest from competition.
“I’m tired,” McCraney said. “How much more can the body take? So far, I don’t have any injuries, crushed joints, broken bones, split muscles.
“I’m not going to walk out on the stage and look stupid, so therefore I have to give it 110 percent when I go to the gyms and it takes up so much of my time, so much of my focus. And now that I can step into the bottom (age) of the 60-year-old group and compete, I have a very, very good chance of landing my pro status.”
McCraney has been blessed with good health throughout his life and doesn’t take it for granted.
“The last time I was sick was 1978,” McCraney said. “God has blessed me in giving me a heighten level of health, He really has. But a lot of it comes with getting involved – pushing and pulling and straining – getting rid of toxins and eating good.
“So nutrition and training is a big part of it, and I haven’t had a drink of alcohol since Jan. 24 of 2008. I’m on a successful path here and I love it.”
And helping others along that same sort of path is what McCraney feels called to do in the future. He may be getting away from competing, but he’ll continue to train and guide others.
“Competitor recruitment is the direction I want to go in,” McCraney said. “I want to help others enrich their lives. There is a lot of talent out there that doesn’t know what potential they have. Through some experienced eyes – when I say you’ve got this, you’ve got that, how about doing this, how about doing that – and they see and feel a change and a difference, I’ve just enriched that person’s life.”
The promoter for the Dothan show and owner of Body BEI, Roland Huff of Phenix City, has served that role for McCraney in recent years. Huff is a former bodybuilder who earned pro status.
“He’s been my coach, my mentor – we’ve established a wonderful friendship,” McCraney said. “What he had to offer, I absorbed like a dry sponge.
“When Roland took me under his wing in 2014, I was from Dothan and you couldn’t tell me nothing. He stuck a pin in my head and deflated the ego.
“Two things he did for me: He made me believe in myself and he said trust the process. The steps it took for him to turn pro, he has that amount of knowledge to help others, and I absorbed it.”
Huff has run Body BEI championships for 15 years – starting in Columbus, Ga., and then an 11-year run in Phenix City before bringing the competition in 2018 to Dothan, which has a rich history in the sport.
“I felt like we had outgrown Phenix City because it was a smaller city and the show was getting so big,” Huff said.
Dothan has been a successful spot for the event and Huff says it’s fun to watch the variety of competitors from year to year.
“You see some people that did it last year or the year before and they come back looking so much better because they’ve improved,” Huff said. “You will see some bodies that are in shape beyond their wildest dreams because they’ve put time and effort into what they’re doing and they realize that goal is achievable because they’re stepping on stage this Saturday.”
Pre-judging will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday and the finals will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 for pre-judging and $40 for the finals and can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center the day of the event.