Longtime bodybuilder McCraney will turn attention to guiding others

“When Roland took me under his wing in 2014, I was from Dothan and you couldn’t tell me nothing. He stuck a pin in my head and deflated the ego.

“Two things he did for me: He made me believe in myself and he said trust the process. The steps it took for him to turn pro, he has that amount of knowledge to help others, and I absorbed it.”

Huff has run Body BEI championships for 15 years – starting in Columbus, Ga., and then an 11-year run in Phenix City before bringing the competition in 2018 to Dothan, which has a rich history in the sport.

“I felt like we had outgrown Phenix City because it was a smaller city and the show was getting so big,” Huff said.

Dothan has been a successful spot for the event and Huff says it’s fun to watch the variety of competitors from year to year.

“You see some people that did it last year or the year before and they come back looking so much better because they’ve improved,” Huff said. “You will see some bodies that are in shape beyond their wildest dreams because they’ve put time and effort into what they’re doing and they realize that goal is achievable because they’re stepping on stage this Saturday.”