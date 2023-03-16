Phil Paramore, who for many years served as a sports columnist for the Dothan Eagle and was a longtime local sports radio call-in host, passed away on Thursday night in Ozark due to health complications at the age of 62.

The native of Ariton and 1982 Auburn University graduate began his newspaper career with the Dothan Eagle and held the title as sports editor for a stint in the mid-1980s before eventually transitioning into sports talk radio in the early 1990s, first at WESP in Dothan and then working at WOOF radio in Dothan for more than 20 years.

“I remember when he told me he was going to do it, I was like, ‘Phil, are you sure that’s going to work?’” his younger brother, Michael Paramore, said of Phil’s journey into talk radio. “He said, ‘I’m not sure, but we’re going to try it.’”

It proved to be beneficial for Paramore, who attracted a loyal group of listeners and callers throughout his successful career in radio.

Lance Griffin, the host of The Game Plan with Lance Griffin call-in show on WOOF AM 560 The Ball, worked as Paramore’s producer on the Talkin’ Sports with Phil Paramore from 2004-2012.

“There just isn’t sports talk radio in the Wiregrass without Phil’s efforts,” Griffin said. “He built a culture of sports talk in the Wiregrass with a folksy delivery and a tremendous quick wit with timely one-liners.

“I certainly owe a debt to Phil and so does anyone who picks up the phone in the Wiregrass to talk sports on the radio today.”

Paramore had several chances to leave the area for other jobs in the media business, but chose to remain in the Wiregrass.

“He loved to work for the Eagle and for WOOF radio,” Michael said. “Over the years, he had opportunities to go to much larger markets and he always told me he liked living and working around his family and friends. That was a lot more important to him than going to a big market somewhere.”

During his high school days, Paramore was a tremendous athlete at Ariton High School.

“He was the captain of the basketball team at Ariton and very athletic,” Michael said. “He played football, basketball and baseball. He was the MVP of their high school baseball team.”

Paramore spent time as host of the Troy football review TV show with coach Larry Blakeney, who spent 24 seasons at the school before retiring following the 2014 season. Paramore also did some TV work for WDHN as a sportscaster.

“He loved covering Alabama and Auburn, and he had a soft spot in his heart for Troy because he loved coach Blakeney,” Michael said. “He and coach Blakeney still stayed in contact regularly … they spoke often to one another on the phone.”

After leaving WOOF in 2015, Paramore launched the Phil Paramore Network, a syndicated sports talk show that lasted for several years.

“He liked that he was one of the first to start a sports talk show that was successful and Lance has been able to keep it going,” Michael said, referring to Griffin.

Funeral arrangements hadn’t been made as of Thursday night.