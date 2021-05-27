Love leads Dothan Pro Classic

Sam Love appears to be making up for lost time.
The former UAB golfer shot a 6-under-par 64 on Thursday at the Dothan Country Club to pair with his first round 65 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Dothan Pro Classic as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.
Right on his heels are three players with 133 totals – former Providence Christian standout Calum Masters, Joe Stepnes and Johnny Komara.
Masters, who also played collegiately at Troy and Georgia, shot a second-round 66 after a first round 67.
Another local product, Ozark’s Cole Claassen, rebounded with a 67 on Thursday after a first round 72.
For Love, a 29-year-old native of Trussville, playing well on the DCC course is something new. He played six years in the Press Thornton Future Masters as a junior golfer without good results.
“I never played very well out here to be honest with you,” Love said. “I think it was partially I was a little immature and played it more aggressive than I needed to for how good my game was back then. It’s kind of nice to come back here and play it well, since I never really did growing up.
“I played in this tournament here last year, and didn’t play well in it either. But last year and this year are the only two times I’ve played on it since the Future Masters.”
Love seems plenty comfortable on the layout this time around.
“Honestly, I’ve been working on a few things with my swing and everything is starting to click,” Love said. “I’ve been hitting it really good off the tee, which is important out here. Just hitting some smart shots into the greens and have been avoiding the bogeys, which is obviously helpful.
“It’s kind of one of those courses where on some holes if you miss it really big, it’s OK, but if you miss it kind of small, you can get in trouble. When I’m hitting it good off the tee, a course like this definitely suits my eye.”
Love shot 3-under on both sides of the course on Thursday.
“I played the par 5s (holes 4 and 10) well, which there are only two out here, and I birdied them both, which is huge for momentum,” Love said. “I just hit it up by the green and got up and down on both of them.”
Love there was “nothing really spectacular” on his birdies.
“I had a few good wedge shots in there pretty close where I had a short putt in there,” he said. “I just kind of played steady, really. I made one 12-footer, but other than that, they were pretty close putts.”
Perhaps the closest he came to making a bogey was on the final hole when his second shot on the par 4 No. 18 ended up on the left fringe of the green.
“I had a really good drive off the tee, but I tried to get a little too cute with it (approach shot) and pulled it over there to the left,” Love said. “I kind of had an awkward little putt there and knocked it down to within 3 or 4 foot and made it. It was a good way to finish. It would have left a bad taste in my mouth had I made bogey there.”
Love will be paired with Masters and Stepnes in the final round Friday and the trio is scheduled to be the last group to tee off at 8:32 a.m. Komara, Jacob Harper (136) and Hunter Hamrick (137) will tee off at 8:24. Claassen (139) will tee off at 8:16 with Michael Pisciotta (139) and Kane Whitehurst (138).
Love doesn’t plan on changing his strategy.
“I’ve been playing pretty aggressive all week, especially off the tee,” Love said. “With the course being firm, you can kind of get away with hitting some punch shots under trees if need be. I’m just going to keep trying to make birdies like I have the last two days.
“You don’t want to play too conservative and make mistakes that way and let people catch up. Hopefully I’ll just keep going.”
The first three off the tee at 8 a.m. will be Carl Barkemeyer (154), Blake Dyer (148) and Brooks Rabren (143), followed by Zach Zedkiker (139), Christian Bosso (139) and Patrick Martin (139).