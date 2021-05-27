Love leads Dothan Pro Classic

Love seems plenty comfortable on the layout this time around.

“Honestly, I’ve been working on a few things with my swing and everything is starting to click,” Love said. “I’ve been hitting it really good off the tee, which is important out here. Just hitting some smart shots into the greens and have been avoiding the bogeys, which is obviously helpful.

“It’s kind of one of those courses where on some holes if you miss it really big, it’s OK, but if you miss it kind of small, you can get in trouble. When I’m hitting it good off the tee, a course like this definitely suits my eye.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Love shot 3-under on both sides of the course on Thursday.

“I played the par 5s (holes 4 and 10) well, which there are only two out here, and I birdied them both, which is huge for momentum,” Love said. “I just hit it up by the green and got up and down on both of them.”

Love there was “nothing really spectacular” on his birdies.

“I had a few good wedge shots in there pretty close where I had a short putt in there,” he said. “I just kind of played steady, really. I made one 12-footer, but other than that, they were pretty close putts.”