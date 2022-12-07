LPGA golfers in Dothan for finale of Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks

Isi Gabsa of Germany, one of 75 players in Dothan this week competing in the final four rounds of LPGA Q-School, believes the course conditions at Highland Oaks and the warm temperatures give everyone a fair shot to finish strong.

“The course is in great shape; the greens are really good,” Gabsa said on Wednesday. “It’s definitely a very second-shot course where you have to be in position after your second shot to have a good chance for birdie, so I’ve been working on my pitching on the range.

“I was here last year and it was a little bit colder and windy. I will take 80 degrees or high 70s every single time. It’s perfect weather to play golf.”

This is the second straight year Dothan has been the host city for the finale of the qualifying tournament, where the top 45 players and ties in the field earn LPGA status for the upcoming season.

Play begins on Thursday morning and concludes Sunday afternoon.

Those finishing in 21st-45th place also earn a full spot on the Epson Tour, which is a developmental tour a step below the LPGA. Everyone in the field who finishes worse than 45th receives Epson Tour conditional status.

The two-week tournament is played on two Robert Trent Jones Trail golf courses, the first four rounds at Magnolia Grove in Mobile and the final four in Dothan. The scores are cumulative.

Lauren Hartlage of Elizabethtown, Ky., is atop the leaderboard after four rounds with a 14-under par 272.

Gabsa, a 27-year-old who turned professional in 2013 and was a rookie on the LPGA Tour in 2019, is tied for 14th going into the final four rounds. After two straight rounds of 72 in Mobile, Gabsa came on strong with back-to-back rounds of 66 before heading to Dothan.

“Hopefully I can improve my status and can compete on the LPGA Tour again,” Gabsa said of her goal this week. “It’s important where you finish on the list at the end of the year to make sure you get into tournaments the following year. I hope I can be somewhere up there to be able to play next year on the LPGA Tour.”

Gabsa was also here last year.

“It is a city that I would not have visited had I not been competing in this tournament, but it’s really cool to be here and a great golf course,” Gabsa said.

Tim Cole, the director at Highland Oaks, invites the public to come out and watch the tournament.

“My staff has worked very, very hard to get the facility and to get the grounds to where it is today,” Cole said. “I think it will present a really good challenge.

“To the public, I would like to welcome you guys out … watch the girls, visit the facility. It’s free of charge.”

Huntsville native and former University of Alabama standout Janie Jackson returns this year and is tied for 47th after four rounds. A year ago, she wrapped up a strong tournament with a 69 to finish in sixth place at 19-under par. She’s the only player from Alabama in the field.

Tee times and results during the week can be viewed on www.lpga.com