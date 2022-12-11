LPGA Q-School concludes at Highland Oaks in Dothan as players earn tour cards

Ellinor Sudow had a huge smile on her face and a few tears of joy puddled in her eyes as she talked on her cell phone through FaceTime to her mother, Milla, who was back in her home country of Sweden.

“The first one I called,” Sudow said. “I said, ‘I made it mom. We made it to the LPGA Tour; we’re on the big stage now.’”

Sudow, a 24-year-old who grew up in a small village by the ocean in Vasatro, Sweden, finished tied for 17th in the 75-player field and earned her LPGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Those finishing in the top 45 and ties earned status on the top professional circuit for women’s golf.

Sudow was playing in her first year as a professional after playing four years of college golf at UNC-Charlotte and one season at the University of Arizona.

“I’ve been playing mini-tours all year round and now I have status on the LPGA Tour,” the excited Sudow said of the year’s journey.

The final two weeks of the qualifying tournament were played on two Robert Trent Jones Trail golf courses, the first four rounds at Magnolia Grove in Mobile and the final four in Dothan. The scores are cumulative.

Sudow finished at 17-under par for the tournament, which included firing the low score for the field Saturday with an 8-under par 64. On Sunday, she shot a 1-under 71.

“I shot 64 yesterday and was the low, then today I shot 1-under, so just kind of solid golf … nothing really happening out there but making the LPGA Tour for the first time,” Sudow said.

“I played the same game plan. I didn’t strike the ball as well. A little bit tougher pins today in my opinion. As I didn’t get as far after my drives, I had a little longer clubs and couldn’t get as close as I did yesterday. Still super solid golf.”

Being out on the professional circuit was a big adjustment for Sudow in the beginning before she settled into the new role.

“First couple of months were pretty tough,” Sudow said. “It was a big change playing for money and you’re on your own a lot of the time – a lot of traveling and administrative stuff you don’t think of. But after a month or two I started to settle in and started to play some really solid golf.

“Obviously my goal for this year were these qualifiers, so here we are … making the LPGA Tour. I’m excited.”

Sudow’s caddie through qualifying school was a familiar face, Anton Hansson.

“He’s from my hometown and he’s a good friend of mine who is based in Florida,” Sudow said. “The second stage was in Florida, so we met up there. He asked if I just wanted some help and we ended up being a pretty good team.”

Hae Ran Ryu of Korea finished at the top of the leaderboard with a 29-under par and earned $15,000 in taking first place. Bailey Tardy of Norcross, Ga., finished second at 27-under, which included the best score of the final round at 65. Valery Plata of Colombia and Aline Krauter of Germany each finished tied for third at 25-under, while Minami Katsu of Japan rounded out the top five at 24-under.

LPGA Q-School director Kathy Lawrence was happy with how the tournament turned out.

“It’s been busy, coming off of Week 1 and putting this one together,” Lawrence said. “As you can tell, a lot of the players are still tired; they’re dragging into the parking lot.

“But as far as an operational part of it, it went well. Tim Cole (Highland Oaks director) and his group and RTJ (Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail) have been fantastic to work with and so we were excited to come back and put on a pretty good show.”

This marked the second straight year Highland Oaks has hosted the finale of LPGA Q-School. Lawrence said a decision for the sites next year hasn’t been made.

“We’re going to kind of reevaluate at the end of the season and take a couple of weeks off and start talking again, but we hope to be back,” Lawrence said. “Thank you for the fine hospitality here in Dothan.”

Aaron McCreight, the CEO and president of Visit Dothan, watched as the round concluded.

“We’ve loved having these tournaments in town, especially this one being the end of the tour where these women could get their tour cards,” McCreight said. “They’ll forever remember Dothan, Alabama; they’ll forever remember this course and this time in their life.

“What a great opportunity it is for us to showcase this course, to showcase our city to not only these competitors and their families, but also to the LPGA and everything that comes with that.

“We love having big, national tournaments and big, national brands here in Dothan.

“We know we put on a good show. We know Tim and his whole crew out here do a great job. They are great hosts. The grounds were in incredible condition this year. All we can do is to do our best, and we did our best this week.”