Majeski wins Rattler for third straight year

KINSTON – Ty Majeski and the rattlesnakes in victory lane at the South Alabama Speedway are now well acquainted.

Majeski won the 46th Annual Hardee's Rattler 250 for the fifth time on Sunday, a year after becoming the first four-time winner of the prestigious Super Late Model race on the Southern Super Series.

It also marked the third straight year Majeski took the checkered flag, adding on to back-to-back victories in 2016 and 2017. Before last year’s win, he had been tied for most wins with Ronnie Sanders, who won the race in 1982, 1999 and 2001.

Besides being a tremendous short track driver, Majeski regularly races on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and has competed on the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

With all of the success, the native of Seymour, Wis., has become a track favorite as witnessed by the many fans wanting to get a photograph with him after the victory.

“It’s cool,” Majeski said of the attention. “Any time you can go to different regions and have success … it’s not easy to do.

“We take pride in traveling wherever we go and being competitive in all regions of the country.

"It’s cool to come down here and have the dominance that we’ve had … a lot of great people around me to make that happen and there are a lot of different aspects to make these race teams work.”

Starting from the pole, it was obvious early on his 91 car was the class of the 22-driver field.

However, Austin Nason of Roscoe, Ill., was in contention throughout the race and led at times before Majeski would dash back in front.

Then, with 45 laps left, veteran Bubba Pollard of Senoia, Ga., overtook Nason for second place and made his move to try and catch Majeski. It wouldn’t come to fruition for Pollard, as Majeski kept a safe distance throughout the remainder of the race.

“At that point, we didn’t have enough laps,” Pollard said. “Our cars were so equal, all I could do was save and hope for a caution.

“Once you get out that far, you can’t run them down unless you’re exceptionally better than everybody else.”

Pollard started 13th on the pole, thus it took a lot of time to make up the deficit and get into contention.

“It’s hard in the back … I mean 13th there with these caliber of cars it’s hard to overcome that and we just kind of got ourselves in a hole,” Pollard said. “It took me a little bit to get around the 14 (Nason). We just needed a caution there at the end to make a race of it. We were decent … all in all a good day.”

Pollard finished second followed by Nason, Hunter Robbins and Jake Garcia. Rounding out the Top 10 was Stephen Nasse, Jake Finch, Casey Roderick, Jett Noland and Kyle Plott.

It was a mostly clean race on a clear, cool day, void of any major crashes with just a handful of cautions sprinkled in in a race that lasted less than two hours. Blaine Rocha and Chandler Smith got tied up in the first turn that brought out a caution on Lap 185, but that was the most significant wreck of the day.