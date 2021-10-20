McKibbin’s journey makes stop in Dothan for Q-School tourney

The trek to Dothan this week marks another notch in his world-wide golf travels.

“From Dublin to Philadelphia to Atlanta (flights) and then drove over,” McKibbin said of his trek to Dothan this week. “I’ve done a lot longer for sure. Thankfully I traveled a lot as a junior, so it’s probably made it a wee bit easier.”

His father is along with him as has been the case most of his golf career.

“I think it’s good to have him around,” McKibbin said. “It’s a familiar face and he knows my golf as well as anyone.”

After two days of the 72-hole tournament, McKibbin stands at even-par 144 following rounds of 73 and 71.

He turned professional last spring and has been playing mostly on the European Tour.

“I’ve quite enjoyed it,” McKibbin said. “I’ve definitely gotten better and learned a lot, which has been really helpful. I would say I’m definitely a way better player than I was before I turned pro.”

It’s also been a bit humbling for a player who has won some of the top junior golf tournaments in the world, including the 2015 World Junior Championships in Pinehurst, N.C.