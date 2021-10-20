McKibbin’s journey makes stop in Dothan for Q-School tourney

Labeled “The next Rory McIIroy” isn’t a burden to bear for 18-year-old Tom McKibbin, but instead the likeness to the elite professional golfer and fellow countryman of Northern Ireland is appreciated.
“I mean, I don’t really mind it,” McKibbin said on Wednesday. “It was sort of a thing when I was a bit younger; it’s not really as big anymore.”
McKibbin met McIlroy on the golf course as a young teen and they immediately bonded. As McKibbin became one of the world’s top junior golfers while honing his skills on the same home course as the PGA star, the comparisons between the two became commonplace.
“I would never compare myself to him, but it’s pretty cool,” McKibbin said. “It means I’m doing something right.”
McKibbin is in Dothan this week for the second stage of the Korn Ferry Q-School Tournament at Highland Oaks, hoping to earn membership for the upcoming season on the developmental circuit just below the PGA Tour. The top 20 players and ties in the 75-player field this week will advance to the final stage of Q-School in Nov. 4-7 in Savannah, Ga.
McKibbin is no stranger to Dothan, having played in the Press Thornton Future Masters junior tournament for three years (2015-17).
“I actually picked here because I’ve been here and I liked it,” McKibbin said of selecting Dothan over four other second stage sites of Albuquerque, N.M., Murrieta, Calif., Brooksville, Fla., and Plantation, Fla.
The trek to Dothan this week marks another notch in his world-wide golf travels.
“From Dublin to Philadelphia to Atlanta (flights) and then drove over,” McKibbin said of his trek to Dothan this week. “I’ve done a lot longer for sure. Thankfully I traveled a lot as a junior, so it’s probably made it a wee bit easier.”
His father is along with him as has been the case most of his golf career.
“I think it’s good to have him around,” McKibbin said. “It’s a familiar face and he knows my golf as well as anyone.”
After two days of the 72-hole tournament, McKibbin stands at even-par 144 following rounds of 73 and 71.
He turned professional last spring and has been playing mostly on the European Tour.
“I’ve quite enjoyed it,” McKibbin said. “I’ve definitely gotten better and learned a lot, which has been really helpful. I would say I’m definitely a way better player than I was before I turned pro.”
It’s also been a bit humbling for a player who has won some of the top junior golf tournaments in the world, including the 2015 World Junior Championships in Pinehurst, N.C.
“Yeah, just knowing you have to go out and shoot a low score every time you play makes you focus a bit more and try even harder,” McKibbin said of the pro ranks. “You might need to shoot 6- or 7-under, where back in junior amateur golf 3- or 4-under might have been needed. You have to minimize the mistakes out here because it might really cost you.”
The Highland Oaks course has proved challenging for McKibbin, especially on the greens.
“It’s pretty tricky, I would say,” McKibbin said. “It’s not very hard off the tee, but the greens are extremely sloping and you really have to be dialed in on your second shot or else the ball goes 50-60 feet away and it’s then really hard to putt.”
He doesn’t plan to change his approach for the final two rounds.
“I guess I’ll probably just try and play the same,” McKibbin said. “I’ve given myself a lot of chances, but just haven’t really handled the putts.
“I wouldn’t say I would play any more aggressive. I think if you start playing too aggressive on those greens you could go really high.”
Leaderboard: Three players sit atop the leader board at 9-under par 135: Blake Dyer of St. Petersburg, Fla., (65-70), Mark Lawrence of Richmond. Va., (67-68) and Andy Ogletree of Little Rock, Miss., (66-69). They are followed by former Auburn standout Blayne Barber at 136 (70-66), Kevin Velo of Danville, Calif., at 137 (69-68), Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Ga., at 137 (66-71) and Chandler Phillips of Huntsville, Texas, at 137 (70-67).