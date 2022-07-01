Mr. Olympia Jerry Stubbs excited to take part in CCW Fanfest on Saturday in Dothan

Though Jerry Stubbs hasn’t wrestled as Mr. Olympia for many years, he still gets new masks made that are available for fans to purchase at events such as the Continental Championship Wrestling Fanfest slated for Saturday in Dothan at The Crossing at Big Creek.

“They can come by and talk and get their picture made, or take a picture, buy a picture … whatever,” Stubbs said. “I’ve got several masks that people can buy. I get some made and try to wear them when I’m signing autographs and I tell them if you want to buy the one I’m wearing, you can buy that one, too.”

Stubbs and many of the CCW fan favorites from throughout the years will be on hand for the fanfest and wrestling matches – names like Ron and Robert Fuller, Scott Armstrong, Tony Atlas, Jimmy Golden, Lord Humongous, Dr. Tom Prichard, Roy Lee Welch, Frankie Lancaster, Cowboy Bob Orton, Jesse James (Brian Armstrong) and Wildcat Wendell Cooley are all scheduled to take part in the show.

The reunion shows are a big treat for Stubbs as well, who was a star attraction in the 1980s throughout the southeast.

It will be the first show of this sort in Dothan since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Finally, we’re getting back and there may not be too many more chances to see these guys,” Stubbs said. “I’ve been to several events other than Dothan and see a lot of different of them. And then you come home and the next thing you know one or two passed away … so you never know. If it was me, I would make my plans to go because it could be the last time.”

Stubbs began his professional wrestling career in the last 1970s, being helped along the way by the likes of Rocky Johnson, Mr. Wrestling II (Johnny Walker) and The Assassin (Jody Hamilton). After a stint in Louisiana where he became a champion, his career really took off after becoming more muscular and putting on a mask at the suggestion of the famed star Bob Armstrong.

“I came back to Pensacola and worked there and Bob (Armstrong) said, ‘You need to put on a mask and go as Mr. Olympia. I think you would be good masked man,’” Stubbs said.

“And I did, and from there it was just up, up, up for me. I went back to Louisiana and people didn’t even know I was Jerry Stubbs because I looked so much different.”

While Stubbs has long retired from wrestling on a regular basis, he continues to be very involved with CCW in helping the up-and-coming performers.

“They come to me ask me, ‘How did my match look tonight, do I need to do anything different, what am I doing wrong?’” Stubbs said. “They always ask me to watch a match and I’ll watch some of it and let them know what I think.

“I tell them the truth … your dropkick sucked, or your backdrop looked bad or your slam didn’t look good … you need to do this, that or the other. And they listen, because I’ll watch another match after they’ve had one and I can tell they did listen a little bit.”

He also tries to oversee things in the dressing room.

“Yeah, you have to have someone in the dressing room that kind of leads people and gets things going and keeps the morale up,” Stubbs said. “I think a lot of them look up to me because I’ve been around so long and they respect me.”

While Stubbs isn’t scheduled to wrestle on the card Saturday night, you never know when he might pop out and make an appearance.

“It depends,” Stubbs said. “Sometimes people don’t believe it, but we ad-lib a lot of stuff. Like if I see something I can make the crowd pop by doing something, I may take it on to do that. If the matches are getting dead and there’s no hollering or screaming, whatever, we might do something to boost it up and get the people going. That’s just a spur of the moment sometimes.”

Besides the CCW legends taking part in the fanfest, a new generation of wrestlers will be part of the action-filled matches.

There has been one change made this week among the scheduled bouts. Miranda Gordy, who was slated to take on current NWA women’s world champion title holder Kamille, will be unable to perform due to a reported concussion. In Gordy’s place, Reka Tahaka, well known from the AEW and IMPACT organizations, is now the opponent for Kamille.

A meet and greet with the wrestlers for the fans will be held from 2 p.m. until 6:30 and the matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30. Ringside tickets are $50 (front row), $40 (second row) and $30 (third row). There will be floor seats behind the ringside seats for $25 and bleacher seats will be $20.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 229-205-6043. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Stubbs isn’t surprised that fans are still very interested in seeing the wrestling stars from year’s past, whether it just means getting an autograph or seeing them perform once again in the squared circle.

“Well, no, because I think it gets in their blood, just like it gets in ours,” Stubbs said. “They just like the excitement. All the frustrations they’ve got, they can come out and scream all they want and it might make them feel better.”