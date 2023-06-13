In a setting reminiscent of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” youngsters play baseball in front of a scenic corn field just beyond the outfield fence within the SOPRO (Southern Prospects) baseball and softball training facility.

A train with a whistle blowing could be seen and heard in the distance as several visitors filled buckets with ears of corn as the game continued.

“The last year before we cleared it off it was a peanut field,” said Jake Kirkland, who began training baseball players at SOPRO 17 years ago at a rented facility in Dothan before moving the operations four years ago and putting up a new building on family land located on Mance Newton Rd. in Dothan.

Kirkland built a house to live in right across the street from the facility and began working on the ball field with his father, who is a farmer.

“What the actual field is on I purchased from him … so it’s family property,” Kirkland said. “We don’t usually plant corn … not much of it … and we said, ‘You know what would really look neat is to plant corn to give it that look.’ Late last fall I was sort of working and looked up one day and said, ‘Hey, the field is almost ready.’ There are still some things to tie it together, but this is the first summer we’ve been able to get out here and use it quite a bit."

Kirkland wanted something unique for the athletes he trains to be able to utilize.

“Clearly Dothan has incredibly nice city parks," Kirkland said. "We weren’t really trying to compete with that or any of the other things. The idea here was to make it nice, but really make it a little more nostalgic.

“The facility is really just for our members here to have a place to train and go out and work on things.”

Kirkland, a longtime baseball and softball instructor, did much of the work on the field himself.

“It basically was me putting the fence in and putting lights on the poles and pouring the concrete,” he said. “I think the thing that helped me is I didn’t have a set timetable. When I had time to work on something, I would.

“So we bought grass and sodded and seeded the outfield and brought in a sand/clay mix (for infield). It really was one little thing at a time.”

Kirkland decided to offer a two-week youth baseball camp this summer and a separate two-week softball camp for youngsters ages 8-12 whether they were members of SOPRO or not. The second week of the baseball camp is going on this week and the softball camp begins next week.

“I don’t know what number I had in mind, but it far exceeded that … how many people wanted to come and be a part of it,” Kirkland said of the camp sign-ups.

The games are part of the camp and Kirkland has given thought of having a similar mini-league for players in the years to come.

“I’m kind of using this as a trial to see,” Kirkland said. “One of the ideas I had was not something to compete with rec ball, or compete with travel ball at all, but have something that could be a supplement to those things.”

As the games progressed on Tuesday, Kirkland walked inside the massive training facility, which has batting cages inside and a theater-type room on the second floor with two rows of cushioned seats with a 170-inch television on the wall.

Visitors can then go out on a balcony overlooking the field with some wooden tables and seats in place to watch the players perform.

“I knew that I wanted to invest in building something,” Kirkland said of his initial plan for the property. “I thought it was a good long-term thing to do.

“I had this master plan of what everything could be, which included the field and everything, then I narrowed down what had to be here.

“Obviously, the building had to be here to continue the same work I was doing. But I had this (baseball field) in mind pretty much the whole time. I had different ideas of whether it would just be some place to get outside and throw and practice.

“And then, it was sort of, well if you’re going to have that area, then you might as well have a place to take ground balls. Then you might as well put a fence around it. Then before too long, it was we might as well go ahead and have a field.”

A nice scoreboard was purchased to give the park a professional look.

“I did a lot of things myself so I could spend money on other things,” Kirkland said. “Obviously I can’t build a scoreboard. It’s not the biggest scoreboard in the world, but I wanted something to make somewhat of a statement that you’re here … you’re planning to be here.”

Build it and they will come?

So far, so good for Kirkland.