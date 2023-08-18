It’s been almost a month since David Dews was officially hired as the new softball coach of the Wallace Lady Govs.

Since taking the job, Dews has talked to his team on a zoom call, by phone, by text, and a few individually. But Thursday was the first time he finally got to meet with the entire group in person.

“It’s been really hectic,” Dews said. “I’ve been trying to get things in as much order as I can. But it felt real good just to meet everybody face to face. We talked about a few things going into the fall, expectations, but really just trying to get to know each other.”

As for what he told his players in that first meeting, Dews said, “I want them to be the best player, the best student-athlete, the best person they can be. I told them I believe in pushing their boundaries a little bit and challenging what they think they can be but really what they could be. We talked a little bit about mental toughness and concepts we’re going to be working on in the fall.”

Dews said the first official day of practice will be next Tuesday.

“We’ve still got a few things to cover like physicals and going over the handbook,” Dews said. “The first day of class is Monday so we want to make sure they have everything situated like books and things like that. I’m sure some of the players will come out and hit on their own before that, but we won’t do anything official until Tuesday. That’s when start to put in some stuff and start working on some things.”