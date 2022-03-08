Nigeria native off to solid start at Highland Oaks In PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament

Toks Pedro was kicking himself after a double-bogey on the final hole dampened what was an otherwise sparkling round of 2-under-par 70 in the first round of the PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks on Tuesday.

“I hit in the right trees,” Pedro said of the par 5 No. 9. “It was just a little fade and the water is there, winds blowing off the right and I just kind of bailed on it and hit it right.

“In those right trees you’re basically stymied. And then my next shot I had to hit it around the tree and I over-did it and I left myself to the right of the green with a very bad lie and wasn’t able to get up and down.”

Pedro, now in his fourth year as a pro after graduating from Rutgers University, understands there is likely to always be a mixture of good and bad in every round.

It’s those challenges and love of golf that prompted Pedro to leave his home country of Nigeria to attend Junior Players Golf Academy in Hilton Head, S.C., when he was 13 years old.

Pedro was into soccer like most kids in Nigeria, but gave golf a try when he was 9 at the insistence of his father, who enjoyed the sport.