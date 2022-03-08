Nigeria native off to solid start at Highland Oaks In PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament

Toks Pedro was kicking himself after a double-bogey on the final hole dampened what was an otherwise sparkling round of 2-under-par 70 in the first round of the PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks on Tuesday.
“I hit in the right trees,” Pedro said of the par 5 No. 9. “It was just a little fade and the water is there, winds blowing off the right and I just kind of bailed on it and hit it right.
“In those right trees you’re basically stymied. And then my next shot I had to hit it around the tree and I over-did it and I left myself to the right of the green with a very bad lie and wasn’t able to get up and down.”
Pedro, now in his fourth year as a pro after graduating from Rutgers University, understands there is likely to always be a mixture of good and bad in every round.
It’s those challenges and love of golf that prompted Pedro to leave his home country of Nigeria to attend Junior Players Golf Academy in Hilton Head, S.C., when he was 13 years old.
Pedro was into soccer like most kids in Nigeria, but gave golf a try when he was 9 at the insistence of his father, who enjoyed the sport.
“One day, he’s like, ‘Son, you need to come. You need to start playing golf,’” Pedro remembers. “I’m like, ‘Whatever, I’ll come’ but like reluctantly. Then I saw it and I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually really cool.’”
At first, there were no long-range plans.
“I was just playing for fun,” he said. “It’s not like I was shooting under par then. I was shooting in the 90s, but I enjoyed myself out there.
“Then I started getting pretty good because I loved it and I enjoyed the challenge. I started playing competitively when I was around 12.”
It was at that point, Pedro and his family started looking into golf academies in the United States.
“When I turned 13, I knew I wanted to play college golf,” Pedro said. “My dad said there are golf academies if you want to join one of them.
“Fortunately they were able to get me a good scholarship, which made it a lot cheaper. I was in Hilton Head (S.C.) from when I was 13 until I was 18.”
Moving away from his home country and family was a journey he was prepared for.
“You know what, I remember it being a little bit scary because I didn’t know what to expect, but I wasn’t too sad about it,” Pedro said. “I was more excited about the fact that I get to come here and play golf, you know?
“Golf in Nigeria is very different. There are a few good golf courses, but the one I played at is very old- style and kind of scruffy and rough. I was excited about playing American golf courses.
“Back then I was a big Tiger Woods fan and I was like, ‘I want to be that good one day.’ It was almost like seeing the future and hoping for the best.”
Believing he would try to play college golf in the south, Pedro didn’t envision it would be Rutgers until the coach showed interest in him during his junior season at the academy.
“He was pretty persistent and into my performance and would always contact me, so I was like, ‘Let me check this out,’” Pedro said. “He came to a few of my tournaments and showed the most interest and gave me the best scholarship, so I decided that was the best place to go.”
The cold weather was perhaps the biggest obstacle by attending Rutgers, located in New Jersey.
“It wasn’t too bad because the program made it where we had very good indoor facilities,” Pedro said. “We would go down to Florida to play tournaments and have training trips.
“The only difference is this would be the first time I would go two or three months without playing much golf. I had never done that before.”
After a solid college career, Pedro graduated and began his pro career.
He’s had ups and downs with consistency.
“I’m a great driver of the golf ball,” Pedro said. “I hit it long and pretty straight. I can get rolling with the putter and I have a pretty good short game.
“Basically, the part of my game I’ve really focused on the last couple of months and trying to get it better is the wedge and iron game.”
He knows the difference on those established on the PGA Tour and those trying to get there is more than just talent.
“I would say the biggest difference is the confidence,” Pedro said. “All of us here have played at a PGA Tour level, whether it was one round, or one tournament … we’ve been able to see our highs are good enough. That’s why most of us believe we can do it, because we know what we’re capable of.
“But then, guys on (PGA) Tour are able to do it day-in, day-out, week-in, week-out and they do it with confidence and trust in their game. That’s basically the difference. I think the guys who are the most confident and have trust in their games will do the best.”
Pedro believes he’s on the right track.
“I played in PGA Tour China back in 2019,” he said. “I played a lot of mini-tours and have been able to win about five mini-tour events in the last four years.
“Now I’m trying to get onto a bigger tour and do some damage. I think now I’m back on the upward trend and I’m looking forward to where this could head.”
The PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament is a four-round event scheduled to conclude on Friday, weather permitting. Scores and updates can be found at www.pgatour/canada.