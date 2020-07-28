Ozark eliminated from Dixie Majors World Series

North Charleston broke it open with a five-run second inning. Jaxon Weatherford led off with a double and Colt Kent ripped a single up the middle to bring home Weatherford.

Gover got a strikeout and a force out, but Robbie Brown earned a RBI double down the left-field line, making it 2-0

After walks to Jalen Vasquez and C.J. Belton loaded the bases, Jeffrey Zeigler singled up the middle. Brown scored easily from third and a strong throw from Ozark centerfielder Abe Chancellor to Simmons at the plate was on the money, but the ball popped out of Simmons’ glove on the tag, allowing Vasquez to score for a 4-0 lead.

North Charleston’s Dalton Reeves followed with a RBI single to right to plate Belton to extend the margin to 5-0 before Ozark relief pitcher Nash Evans entered and induced a ground out to end the inning.

Ozark, which was the visiting team in the game, pushed a run across in the top of the third. Brantley Riley laid down a perfect bunt single past the pitcher Hadwin before he was forced out at second on a bunt attempt by Dalton Grider. A wild pitch moved Grider to second and Carson Brannon singled to right-center to score him.