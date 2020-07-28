Ozark eliminated from Dixie Majors World Series

The offense for the Ozark all-stars disappeared at the wrong time Tuesday.
Earning just five hits, all singles, and just one run over 14 innings, Ozark dropped a pair of games at the Dixie Majors World Series and was eliminated from the tournament at Historic Eagle Stadium.
Ozark fell to North Charleston (S.C.) 6-1 in the afternoon and dropped a 2-0 decision to Texarkana, Ark., in the nightcap.
North Charleston and Texarkana play for the World Series title Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Arkansas 2, Ozark 0: Ozark earned only two hits – a pair of singles by Slade Simmons – in falling to Texarkana.
Trhea Morse went the distance in earning the shutout win for Arkansas, striking out six. He walked one and hit one batter.
Ozark’s Parker Collier struck out 10, but also allowed five hits, walked four and hit two batters.
Arkansas struck for a run in the bottom of the first. Aaron Lott opened the inning with a high-chop infield hit to shortstop before being forced out on a Jackson Cobb ground out, but Ozark failed to convert the play into a double play. It proved costly as Tristen Jamison followed with a double in the left-center field gap to score Cobb from first.
Texarkana scored its other run in the third on a Peyton Holt RBI single to right that brought home Lott, who walked and stole second.
The game had a crazy scenario in the Texarkana fifth when all five of the Arkansas batters reached base (two singles, three walks), but none scored. Simmons, Ozark’s catcher, picked off a runner at third base and two other Texarkana runners were thrown out trying to advance on separate wild pitches.
South Carolina 6, Ozark 1: South Carolina pitcher Chase Hadwin stymied Ozark and the North Charleston team scored five runs in the second inning.
Hadwin was the major story in the North Charleston-Ozark game. He allowed only three hits, all singles, including one bunt single. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in his 84-pitch performance over seven innings. He retired the last 14 batters in the game.
“He was mixing up his pitches pretty well,” Ozark head coach David Heath said. “The curveball was giving our hitters fits. I think at some point our guys started guessing and looking for something that they didn’t get.”
On the opposite side, Ozark starter Taylor Gover struggled, especially in the second inning. He allowed five runs on five hits with two walks in just 1 2/3 innings.
“The big difference was our starting pitcher did not have his secondary pitches,” Heath said. “The only thing he could throw across the plate was the fastball and they were teeing off it pretty good.”
North Charleston broke it open with a five-run second inning. Jaxon Weatherford led off with a double and Colt Kent ripped a single up the middle to bring home Weatherford.
Gover got a strikeout and a force out, but Robbie Brown earned a RBI double down the left-field line, making it 2-0
After walks to Jalen Vasquez and C.J. Belton loaded the bases, Jeffrey Zeigler singled up the middle. Brown scored easily from third and a strong throw from Ozark centerfielder Abe Chancellor to Simmons at the plate was on the money, but the ball popped out of Simmons’ glove on the tag, allowing Vasquez to score for a 4-0 lead.
North Charleston’s Dalton Reeves followed with a RBI single to right to plate Belton to extend the margin to 5-0 before Ozark relief pitcher Nash Evans entered and induced a ground out to end the inning.
Ozark, which was the visiting team in the game, pushed a run across in the top of the third. Brantley Riley laid down a perfect bunt single past the pitcher Hadwin before he was forced out at second on a bunt attempt by Dalton Grider. A wild pitch moved Grider to second and Carson Brannon singled to right-center to score him.
Brannon, though, would be the last batter to reach base as Hadwin retired the last 14 Ozark hitters over the final 4 2/3 innings, half of them on lazy fly balls to the outfield. He also earned three of his strikeouts in the stretch.
North Charleston increased its lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning. With one out, Vasquez singled to right field. Belton struck out, but on the pitch, Vasquez took off for second on a steal attempt. The throw from the catcher ended up in center field and an ensuing throw to try and get Vasquez at third sailed into the South Carolina dugout, allowing Vasquez to score on a stolen base and a double error.
The winners finished with six hits overall – with five coming in the five-run second inning – as Ozark relievers Evans and Riley shined. Evans worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and one hit, while striking out two and walking one. Riley recorded a perfect three up, three down sixth inning.
Weatherford, Kent, Brown, Zeigler, Reeves and Vasquez all had one hit each for North Charleston. Trey Watson, Riley and Brannon had the three Ozark hits – all singles.
