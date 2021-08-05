﻿Ozark loses Junior College State Tournament

After an 11-year run, the Alabama Community College Conference Baseball Tournament is leaving the city of Ozark and Historic Eagle Stadium.

ACCC Commissioner Dean Myrick made the announcement to athletic directors and coaches in an email statement this morning. Beginning in 2022 and at least until 2024, the tournament will now be held in Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

In making the announcement, Myrick said he wanted to thank Steve Sherrill, Ozark Leisure Services Director, as well as Dr. Linda Young, Ryan Spry and Mackey Sasser, all of Wallace Community College, and all of the volunteers for their support over the last 11 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tournament is big loss to the city of Ozark and the Wallace baseball program. In the past, Sherrill had estimated that collectively the tournament has meant over $1 million to the city of Ozark. Sherrill will be retiring from his position as Leisure Services Director at the end of Ozark.

Wallace coach Mackey Sasser said the tournament moving to Oxford is “a big loss to the school and our baseball program. The tournament is one of the things we’ve used over the years to financially support our baseball program. Not only will we lose that money, but now we’ll have to pay for travel and other expenses during the tournament.”