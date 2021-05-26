Ozark’s Claassen back on DCC course

The 2-over-par 72 opening round score wasn’t exactly what Cole Claassen was hoping for, but there may not be anyone happier on the Dothan Country Club golf course this week.
“The feelings when I played the practice round – all of the (memories) of the Future Masters came back,” Claassen said. “That was really cool, playing another event at the same course.”
A native of Ozark, Claassen played the Future Masters for nine years as a junior golfer and is now trying to make another run at a professional career as a 28-year-old.
He is part of a 16-player field competing in the Dothan Pro-Am Classic this week as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour. Sam Love leads after the first of three rounds after a sizzling 5-under 65, followed by Jacob Harper at 66.
Former Providence Christian golfer Calum Masters, who played collegiately at Troy and Georgia, is tied with three others – Joe Stepnes, Johnny Komara and Hunter Hamrick – at 67.
For Claassen, playing competitive golf again is welcomed after spending three years working on a pipeline in Texas. Before that, the Carroll High graduate had given pro golf a shot on some mini tours without much success after playing on the Faulkner State golf team.
Making the move to Texas would be an eye-opening experience.
“I had a friend down there and they were offering good pay and I went and joined up,” Claassen said. “Well, the pipeline wasn’t very fun. Putting a lot of pipe together and doing a lot of digging.
“Sometimes you’re on equipment and sometimes you have a shovel in your hands. A lot of times you have a shovel in your hand. That wasn’t very fun.”
Claassen returned to Ozark last summer and pulled the golf clubs back out.
“I started practicing harder than I ever have,” Claassen said. “In February I played the Canada Q-School in Miami. I didn’t do well there, but I’m playing all summer long now and we’ll see how it goes.”
It was a rocky start for Claassen on Wednesday as the pros were paired with amateurs for the first round. The professionals will return to the course Thursday and Friday for their final two rounds.
“I started out three bogeys in a row – I had three-putts and missed a few fairways as normal,” Claassen said. “But I played much better after that. A lot of bogeys and three birdies.”
During the Pro-Am, Claassen was paired with his father, Chris, along with two other amateurs.
“That was really fun,” he said. “We’ve never gotten to do it before in a Pro-Am, so that was really cool. We really enjoyed it. He had a little more fun than me because I was focusing.”
Claassen has been working with Ronnie Mobley, a golf instructor who was Troy University’s first scholarship golfer and played briefly on the PGA Tour.
He hopes the work will pay dividends.
“I had a good short game,” Claassen said of past success. “I couldn’t hit very far. Now I can hit further, but not as far as some of them. I’m pretty average now, so that’s not an issue any more.
“I’ve just got to get my short game back where it was.”
Tee times begin at 9:30 on Thursday.