Ozark’s Claassen back on DCC course

“I had a friend down there and they were offering good pay and I went and joined up,” Claassen said. “Well, the pipeline wasn’t very fun. Putting a lot of pipe together and doing a lot of digging.

“Sometimes you’re on equipment and sometimes you have a shovel in your hands. A lot of times you have a shovel in your hand. That wasn’t very fun.”

Claassen returned to Ozark last summer and pulled the golf clubs back out.

“I started practicing harder than I ever have,” Claassen said. “In February I played the Canada Q-School in Miami. I didn’t do well there, but I’m playing all summer long now and we’ll see how it goes.”

It was a rocky start for Claassen on Wednesday as the pros were paired with amateurs for the first round. The professionals will return to the course Thursday and Friday for their final two rounds.

“I started out three bogeys in a row – I had three-putts and missed a few fairways as normal,” Claassen said. “But I played much better after that. A lot of bogeys and three birdies.”

During the Pro-Am, Claassen was paired with his father, Chris, along with two other amateurs.