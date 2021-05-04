Ozark's Eagle Stadium to host ACCC Baseball Tournament — but with changes

“This is not the city of Ozark,” Sherrill said. “If it were up to us, we would have a packed house.”

“It’s not Wallace College either,” Spry said. “This is a conference mandate. We need to ensure the safety of all the fans, the teams, and all of the volunteers.”

Spry said there is another way fans can watch the tournament. All of the games will be streamed live on JockJive.com.

Because of the limited capacity inside the stadium, the crowd outside the stadium is expected to be even larger this year. There has always been a huge presence beyond the outfield wall at Eagle Stadium where spectators park their pickups and other vehicles to watch the game.

After each game, the stadium will be cleared so that those holding tickets to the next game can enter. In addition, players from a particular team which plays in the morning may not return to the stadium to watch later games.

“I think that’s really going to hurt us,” Sherrill said. “We have a lot of people in the surrounding area that drive to the games and don’t stay in the hotels. They just want to watch some good baseball. What we want them to do is, once they get to Ozark to go ahead and stay the entire day. That may not happen now.