KINSTON – As Mark Chisum drove toward a parking spot near the media entrance of the South Alabama Speedway on Wednesday morning, he recognized a familiar face setting up an RV and waved to the man wearing a Rattler 250 T-shirt.

“I’ve got people who will be lifelong friends now and we meet up at other tracks and sit with each other, and it all started with the tickets and RVs,” Chisum says.

A short time later as Chisum emerged from a small building near the gates leading to the 4/10 mile asphalt oval track, he was stopped by a fan with a question about where to park his trailer.

“I think we had like 10 (RVs) the first year and they just parked out there wherever they wanted to,” Chisum said of fans making a weekend at the track. “This year we have 130 RVs. We’ve got people coming from Michigan and Wisconsin here for the weekend.”

The track located on Hwy. 52 between Kinston and Opp serves as home base to Chisum for the better part of the week in what is the opening weekend of the local race season, highlighted by the 47th Annual Hardee’s Rattler 250 Super Late Models race featuring a 35-car field starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

As part of the family that runs the speedway, Chisum does a little bit of everything leading up to and during the busy week.

“This weekend actually started in November when we had to start preparing,” Chisum said. “One of the things I do is take care of the RVs and reserve tickets. I had to start in November getting the notices out. I also do a program that we sell. There are a lot of behind the scenes that people don’t realize.”

It’s a labor of love for Chisum, who fell in love with the track back in the 1980s as a fan.

“I came here for the first time in 1984 for an All-Pro race,” Chisum said. “I was living in Pensacola at the time and rode up.

“I left that night thinking it was the best race track I had been too … I had been to several, but I just felt like this was the perfect size. The racing was fast, but it was tight.

“I never thought, dreamed, whatever that someday we would be involved with it. I just continued going to the races as a fan for years.”

Chisum, who now lives in Ozark and works at a car dealership in Dothan, was introduced to short track racing at a young age.

“I guess my racing story starts back in 1964 when my dad started taking me to the races in Montgomery,” Chisum said. “He was in the insurance business, so we moved around a lot, which for me as a racing fan helped me out, because I got to see several different race tracks.

“Back then in the 60s, we got to see the original ‘Alabama Gang’ a lot … Bobby (Allison), Donnie (Allison) and Red Farmer were there (Montgomery) about every Saturday night. We got to see a lot of the old stars. Alabama was really a hotbed back then, so you had some good racing.”

In December of 1997, John and Sandra Dykes bought the South Alabama Speedway and began holding races that spring. Sandra is Chisum’s sister, thus his involvement with the track really took hold.

“The main thing I did back then is I wrote articles and sent them to the newspapers, mainly to try and get the word out that there was racing happening here,” Chisum said. “I did various jobs, but that was my main thing.

“From that, I got involved with the Southern All-Stars traveling series. They needed a reporter, so we kind of hooked up and I started with them as a scorer and reporter for them for seven or eight years.

“The first year we had 22 races all over Georgia and went up to North Carolina and South Carolina, Nashville … so I really got to see a lot of new tracks and all.”

Chisum, who did some racing on short tracks himself back in the early 1990s, had a stint as the flag man perched high above the SAS track in waving the cars around.

“I was flag man here for 10 years, but last year I started having shoulder problems and really couldn’t lift my arm up high enough,” Chisum said. “I ended up having surgery in November for that.

“My great nephew, Drew Chance, took over for me, which was the plan at some point. It just got here a little quicker than I wanted it to. My plan was to do my last Rattler (in 2022), but I just couldn’t do it, so I went ahead and turned it over to Drew.”

Chisum has seen countless drivers come through the speedway, some who made it to the NASCAR level and many more who have become legendary short track drivers.

“I hate to sound like we’ve got favorites, you know, but you’ve got to appreciate somebody like Bubba Pollard,” Chisum said of the veteran driver who has been a fixture at SAS. “He’s one that knows his place – he’s going to be a late model driver.

“These days you see a lot of kids that are coming up and they’ve got their sights on NASCAR. Some have made it, but most of them don’t and you don’t see them again … they don’t come back as a late model driver.

“Bubba has been here since he was in high school and he’s 36 now. You’ve got to appreciate someone who has supported you like that. Augie Grill is another one.

“Some of the favorites that have come through and made it up (to NASCAR) are Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton … Ty Majeski is making his way up. We’ve had a bunch of them come through.”

In getting ready for the Rattler weekend, Chisum reflects on his years at the track.

“You’re not supposed to feel prideful, but I’m proud of it for the way it’s grown,” Chisum said. “Our first year in ’98 we had 15 cars and about 300 people in the stands. I’m sure all of those fans were from right around here.

“This year, we’ve got 35 Supers (Late Model cars) entered and 21, I think, Pros (models). I don’t know how many people we’ll have, but it’s a lot more than 300.”

Normally 1,000 or more fans will pack the stands for the Rattler 250, with $25,000 going to the winner on Sunday. It’s not unusual for drivers to praise how they are cared for once reaching the track.

“I think John (Dykes) and them really appreciate the support and try to make things good for the drivers and try to be fair to everybody, and I think it shows,” Chisum said. “Of course you’re always going to have some that are not happy, but I think for the most part it’s good.”

For more information on the track and race, go to www.southalabamaspeedway.com