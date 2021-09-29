Pierce is tuning up at Highland Oaks tourney this week

Brandon Pierce arched his back, turned his neck back-and-forth a few times and stretched his arms over his shoulders to try and loosen up after his round Wednesday at Highland Oaks as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.

The tightness in his upper back after a disappointing first round 3-over par 75 wasn’t just from a lack of sleep. The couch futon in the Airbnb he slept on Tuesday night certainly contributed to the soreness and unsteady play, but it goes far deeper than that.

Two severe injuries put Pierce’s game on hold during what was an otherwise successful career as a golfer at LSU.

The first occurred during his freshman season when a stress fracture in his back believed to be caused after he swung and hit a root in the ground kept him out of action for seven months.

The second one involved a serious swimming accident not long after he led LSU to the NCAA championship in 2015 as a sophomore and was named an All-American.

“I wasn’t acting too smart just dove into a pond, you know?” Pierce said. “I knew it was shallow. Down in Louisiana you have those little hidden roots under the water that are some Cyprus trees and what not. I hit one of those when I dove out and just compressed it (neck) all pretty hard.