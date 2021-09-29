Pierce is tuning up at Highland Oaks tourney this week

Brandon Pierce arched his back, turned his neck back-and-forth a few times and stretched his arms over his shoulders to try and loosen up after his round Wednesday at Highland Oaks as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.
The tightness in his upper back after a disappointing first round 3-over par 75 wasn’t just from a lack of sleep. The couch futon in the Airbnb he slept on Tuesday night certainly contributed to the soreness and unsteady play, but it goes far deeper than that.
Two severe injuries put Pierce’s game on hold during what was an otherwise successful career as a golfer at LSU.
The first occurred during his freshman season when a stress fracture in his back believed to be caused after he swung and hit a root in the ground kept him out of action for seven months.
The second one involved a serious swimming accident not long after he led LSU to the NCAA championship in 2015 as a sophomore and was named an All-American.
“I wasn’t acting too smart just dove into a pond, you know?” Pierce said. “I knew it was shallow. Down in Louisiana you have those little hidden roots under the water that are some Cyprus trees and what not. I hit one of those when I dove out and just compressed it (neck) all pretty hard.
“Luckily nothing worse happened to me. I came up and I could move, but I was kind of jarred. I waded my way to the edge and just kind of sat on the ground for 20 minutes.
“I didn’t even go to the doctor until the next day.”
It was learned two vertebras in his neck (C5 and C6) were broken and C7 had a fracture.
“As soon as he (doctor) found out, he immediately, was like, ‘Man, I need to get you into surgery quick,’” Pierce said. “He told me like if someone patted me on the back wrong or if I was shaking hands and someone yanked me or something, it could have done something.
“I was kind of in shock. We’re not all invincible like we think we are.”
The prognosis for recovery was good.
“The surgeon that I had was very confident in what he was doing and said, ‘Yeah, we should be able to get you back with most of your mobility if everything goes well,’” Pierce said.
The surgery went fine, but returning to the golf course for his junior year would be more than a physical challenge.
“When I came back to play golf I couldn’t pull the trigger – I would take me forever to start my swing,” Pierce said. “My college teammates can attest to that. I wasn’t very fun to play with. It was definitely a mental thing.”
In time, Pierce overcame the fear for the most part and finished out his final two seasons at LSU.
“Slowly after repetition and practice, we finally figured it out,” Pierce said. “I had a fairly decent senior year and started playing better. But my junior year, I honestly don’t know how I stayed in the lineup.”
After his senior year, Pierce received the David Toms Overcoming Adversity Award, presented annually to a men’s collegiate golfer in the country who has overcome adversity to achieve excellence. Toms, who currently plays on the PGA Champions Tour, starred at LSU, making the award even more special for Pierce.
“I was honored to get that,” Pierce said. “I got to share my story on the Golf Channel, which helped, because if you don’t talk about something, you’re never going to get past it.
“I still probably have some sort of scar tissue. Some people come up behind me and if they put their hand on it (shoulder/neck) I kind of shiver and freak out a little bit.”
Since graduating from LSU in 2017, the Covington, La., native has played on various professional circuits. He won his first pro title during an Emerald Coast Golf Tour event at the Dothan Country Club in 2019. It was on a course he was familiar with from his days as a junior golfer.
“I played in the Future Masters (at DCC) for probably four or five different years and got a couple of Top 15s,” Pierce said. “I love Dothan.”
Pierce was the money leader on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour a year ago and hopes to be back in Dothan next month for the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (Oct. 19-22) at Highland Oaks.
He hopes the tune-up this week will prove beneficial.
“The course is in great shape – it’s phenomenal,” Pierce said. “When they get those greens rolling fast, it’s really good on the approach shots. You have to be able to hit your numbers very well to make birdies.”
Leaderboard: George Kawell of Collierville, Tenn., shot a 4-under par 68 on Wednesday to lead after the first round of the 36-hole tournament. Austin Peckham is three shots back at 71, while Rick Lamb, Brooks Rabren and Tristin Meisner are at even-par 72. Dothan native Ryan Benton is within striking distance at 73.
The leaders will be the last group off at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday.