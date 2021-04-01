Prep Baseball Roundup: Rehobeth takes pair of 15-0 wins over Carroll

Class 5A No. 4 ranked Rehobeth clinched the 5A, Area 3 title with the first-game win, ending it in three innings before taking a four-inning win in game two.

Both games were 15-0 scores.

In the opener, Shelton Arroyo had a three-run homer and a RBI single and Luke Strickland had a two-run single and run-scoring single to pace Rehobeth (13-3). Joel Watkins, Lane Cook and Tanner Wells also had two hits each with Watkins driving in two runs and Cook earning a RBI double. Drew Fritsche had a RBI ground out and a game-ending run-scoring triple, Zach Chandler added a RBI double and Zach Hannah had a run batted in on a ground out.

Parker Anderson struck out eight of the 11 batters he faced in the three-inning game, allowing only one hit and one walk.

Wells Ganey had a single for the lone Carroll hit.

In game two, Hannah pitched a four-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts, but walked five.

Watkins had three hits, including a double, and a RBI, while Chandler, Arroyo and Dustin Roberts all had two hits and two RBI and Fritsche had two hits with one RBI. Arroyo had a triple and Chandler and Fritsche both had a double among their hits. Noah Lee had a single with two runs batted in and Cook had a hit and a RBI.