Prep Baseball Roundup: Rehobeth takes pair of 15-0 wins over Carroll

Class 5A No. 4 ranked Rehobeth clinched the 5A, Area 3 title with the first-game win, ending it in three innings before taking a four-inning win in game two.
Both games were 15-0 scores.
In the opener, Shelton Arroyo had a three-run homer and a RBI single and Luke Strickland had a two-run single and run-scoring single to pace Rehobeth (13-3). Joel Watkins, Lane Cook and Tanner Wells also had two hits each with Watkins driving in two runs and Cook earning a RBI double. Drew Fritsche had a RBI ground out and a game-ending run-scoring triple, Zach Chandler added a RBI double and Zach Hannah had a run batted in on a ground out.
Parker Anderson struck out eight of the 11 batters he faced in the three-inning game, allowing only one hit and one walk.
Wells Ganey had a single for the lone Carroll hit.
In game two, Hannah pitched a four-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts, but walked five.
Watkins had three hits, including a double, and a RBI, while Chandler, Arroyo and Dustin Roberts all had two hits and two RBI and Fritsche had two hits with one RBI. Arroyo had a triple and Chandler and Fritsche both had a double among their hits. Noah Lee had a single with two runs batted in and Cook had a hit and a RBI.
Andalusia 5, Opp 3: The Class 3A No. 8 ranked Bobcats had a 12-game winning streak snapped by a 5-3 loss to Andalusia.
Jackson Pierce was 2-for-3, while Ethan Cox had a double and Tray Boutwell and Peyton Ellis had a single each. Cody Walsh had a RBI for Opp (15-4).
Brady James pitched five innings, scattering 10 hits and four runs with only one run earned. He struck out three. Boutwell pitched two innings, allowing a hit and an unearned run with two strikeouts.
Ariton 14, Zion Chapel 0: Phenix Griffin struck out 10 and pitched a two-hit shutout over four innings and Brodie Cook pitched a scoreless and hitless inning with two strikeouts for Ariton in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.
Offensively, Landon Tyler had two doubles and three runs batted in and Nash Evans had two singles and two RBI. Jackson Baker and Connor Thrash both had a double with a RBI and Caden Collier had a single with one RBI.
Stetson Adcock and Avery Padgett had a single each for the Zion Chapel hits.
New Brockton 6, Goshen 1: Drew Cashin struck out 16 and allowed only just one hit and one unearned run over seven innings in the Class 3A, Area 4 win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Offensively, Colton McClenney had two hits and two runs batted in and Cashin had two singles with one RBI. Riley Simmons also had two hits, while Kaden Cupp had a hit and RBI.
Andrew Galloway had a single for the lone Goshen hit.
New Brockton 7, Goshen 5: New Brockton finished off a sweep of the Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader on Thursday, beating the Eagles 7-5.
The Gamecocks won the first game 6-1.
In the late game, Brayson Carr allowed five runs, only two earned, and 11 hits, while striking out one.
Kaden Cupp had two hits and Payton Green had a hit and RBI for the Gamecocks.
For Goshen, Peyton Stamey had three hits, one a double, and a run batted in and Carson Williams and Nicholas Walters had a single and RBI each
Northside Methodist 12, Marianna 4: Landon Johnson hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, while Cason Eubanks hit a solo homer and a run-scoring double to pace NMA.
Justice Hallman and Gant Underwood both added two singles with a run batted in and Carson Dykes had a single with two RBI. Harry Hicks had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.
Six Knights pitchers threw, allowing four runs, all unearned, and two hits. Eubanks, the starting and winning pitcher, went two scoreless and hitless innings. Reilly Harvin, Colby Pittman, Hallman, Jack Alvord and Underwood completed the pitching.
Chambers Academy 4-13, Abbeville Christian 3-1: The Generals were swept by Chambers, losing theopener 4-3 on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the fifth and falling 13-2 in four innings in the second game.
In the first game, ACA earned five hits, including a run-scoring double by Justin Murphy and a run-scoring by Ryan Ledford. Connor Hutto and Connor Jones both had a double.
In game two, Dillion Mims had two hits and Jones had a single and a RBI.
Pike Liberal Arts 21, Wiregrass Kings 3: The AISA top-ranked Patriots scored 20 runs in the first inning and cruised to the three-inning win.
Overall, 13 Patriot players had a hit, led by Austin Spivey, who had a double and two singles with two runs batted in. Levi Sikes had two hits, including a grand slam homer. Skylar Kidd also had two hits – a double and a homer – with two runs batted in. Mayes White added a solo homer and Scott Taylor Renfroe, Danny Cooper and Hunter Keenan had a hit with two RBI each.
Connor Cox pitched two innings and struck out four, while giving up three runs and two hits. Peyton Dicks pitched the final two innings, striking out five and giving up two hits.
Calvin Temples had a single and two RBI for the Kings.