Prep Golf: Opp wins six-team meet

Playing in cold, windy conditions at the Dothan Country Club, Opp fired a 358 total to edge two Houston Academy teams that finished second and third.

The Houston Academy “A” team finished second with a 365 and the HA “B” team was third with a 358. The other teams were Providence Christian (385), Northside Methodist (397) and Houston Academy “C” (447).

Opp’s Drew Chance and Northside Methodist’s Luke Moore were medalists, both finishing with a low round of 84. Luke Thornton and Sam Waller, both of Houston Academy “A”, and Landon Rogers of Opp were the only other golfers below 90 in the tough conditions, all with an 89.

Riggs Hickey of Houston Academy “B” and Will Boyd of Opp both had a 90.

Providence Christian was led by Carter Phares with a 94 and Bo and Tate Thornell both with a 95. Cooper Coffman led Houston Academy “C” with a 103.