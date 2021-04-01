Prep soccer roundup: Carroll girls edge Houston Academy 1-0

Laynie Recor scored on a pass from Emma Edler five minutes into the second half to give Carroll the lead and it proved to be the only score of the match in a 1-0 win over Houston Academy.

The Carroll defense played well in front of goalkeeper Ashlyn Yarbrough. Alayna Yarbrough, Emilee Pedroza, Savannah Pedroza, Victoria Jester, Sydney Bishop and Edler all helped hold off a strong Raider push and earn the shutout for Carroll (13-0-1).

High School Soccer

Carroll boys 5, Charles Henderson 1: Blake Johnson and Isaiah Riggins scored for Carroll, which improved to 9-1-1 overall and 6-0 in Class 4A-5A, Area 3.

Charles Henderson had three own goals for the other Eagle scores.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist girls 5, Houston Academy 2: Presley Kinney had three goals, Sydney Freeman two and Dana Cool had two assists as Northside Methodist downed Houston Academy in JV girls action.

Addie Forrester led the defense with several takeaways and Breanna Key had a solid game filling in at goal.