 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Softball Roundup: No. 2 Houston Academy defeats No. 6 Opp in battle of state ranked Class 3A teams
0 comments

Prep Softball Roundup: No. 2 Houston Academy defeats No. 6 Opp in battle of state ranked Class 3A teams

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
softball logo

In a battle of Class 3A state ranked softball teams, No. 2 ranked Houston Academy defeated No. 6 Opp 10-3 at the Westgate Softball Complex.

The Raiders improved to 22-3, avenging a loss at the Wicksburg Invitational Tournament. Opp fell to 20-7-1.

Mary Suzan Aman and Ansleigh Smith both had two singles with Aman driving in two runs and Smith one. Alexis Milanowski and Jaysoni Beachum both had a double with two runs batted in and Mattie Havas had a double with one RBI. Emily Maddox added a single and RBI and Lizzy Kate Skinner had a single.

For Opp, Amaya Womack had two singles and Reese Cauley had a single with two runs batted in. Braya Hodges added a single.

Milanowski was the winning pitcher, striking out four and giving up just four hits.

Opp committed five errors, leading to eight unearned runs.

Ariton 15, Carroll 0: Reagan Tomlin was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and five others had two hits each for Ariton.

Kaydee Phillips was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in, Caroline Hughes was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Molly Kate Simmons was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Mattie Grace Heath earned two doubles and Ansleigh Herring earned two singles with one RBI.

Sydney Adams pitched a one-hit shutout with one strikeout.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert