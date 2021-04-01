Prep Softball Roundup: No. 2 Houston Academy defeats No. 6 Opp in battle of state ranked Class 3A teams

In a battle of Class 3A state ranked softball teams, No. 2 ranked Houston Academy defeated No. 6 Opp 10-3 at the Westgate Softball Complex.
The Raiders improved to 22-3, avenging a loss at the Wicksburg Invitational Tournament. Opp fell to 20-7-1.
Mary Suzan Aman and Ansleigh Smith both had two singles with Aman driving in two runs and Smith one. Alexis Milanowski and Jaysoni Beachum both had a double with two runs batted in and Mattie Havas had a double with one RBI. Emily Maddox added a single and RBI and Lizzy Kate Skinner had a single.
For Opp, Amaya Womack had two singles and Reese Cauley had a single with two runs batted in. Braya Hodges added a single.
Milanowski was the winning pitcher, striking out four and giving up just four hits.
Opp committed five errors, leading to eight unearned runs.
Ariton 15, Carroll 0: Reagan Tomlin was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and five others had two hits each for Ariton.
Kaydee Phillips was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in, Caroline Hughes was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Molly Kate Simmons was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Mattie Grace Heath earned two doubles and Ansleigh Herring earned two singles with one RBI.