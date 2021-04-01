Prep Softball Roundup: No. 2 Houston Academy defeats No. 6 Opp in battle of state ranked Class 3A teams

In a battle of Class 3A state ranked softball teams, No. 2 ranked Houston Academy defeated No. 6 Opp 10-3 at the Westgate Softball Complex.

The Raiders improved to 22-3, avenging a loss at the Wicksburg Invitational Tournament. Opp fell to 20-7-1.

Mary Suzan Aman and Ansleigh Smith both had two singles with Aman driving in two runs and Smith one. Alexis Milanowski and Jaysoni Beachum both had a double with two runs batted in and Mattie Havas had a double with one RBI. Emily Maddox added a single and RBI and Lizzy Kate Skinner had a single.

For Opp, Amaya Womack had two singles and Reese Cauley had a single with two runs batted in. Braya Hodges added a single.

Milanowski was the winning pitcher, striking out four and giving up just four hits.

Opp committed five errors, leading to eight unearned runs.

Ariton 15, Carroll 0: Reagan Tomlin was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and five others had two hits each for Ariton.