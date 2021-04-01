Prep Tennis: Providence Christian teams down Bayshore Christian

The Providence Christian girls and boys tennis teams defeated Bayshore Christian on Thursday afternoon with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys 9-0.
Providence Christian girls 8, Bayshore Christian 1
Singles
No. 1 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Lydia Walsh (BCS) 10-5
No. 2 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Anne Elise Sherrod (BCS) 10-8
No. 3 Abby Still (PCS) def. Sarah Jones (BCS) 10-6
No. 4 Olivia Rainer (BCS) def. Olivia Crump (PCS) 10-7
No. 5 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Kathryn McCammon (BCS) 10-4
No. 6 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Sarah Williams (BCS) 11-9
Doubles
No. 1 M.E. Hart/Parrish (PCS) def. Walsh/Sherrod (BCS) 10-4
No. 2 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Jones/Anne Adamson (BCS) 10-6
No. 3 Thompson/Annie Hart (PCS) def. Megan Adcock/Emily Adamson (BCS) 10-1
Providence Christian boys 9, Bayshore Christian 0
Singles
No. 1 Jackson Tate (PCS) def. Caden Phillippi (BCS) 10-3
No. 2 Jackson Sneed (PCS) def. Broxton Cook (BCS) 10-1
No. 3 Griffin Kelley (PCS) def. William Rainer (BCS) 10-4
No. 4 Whitman Rikard (PCS) def. Zachary Butcher (BCS) 10-5
No. 5 Landon Holloway (PCS) def. Peter Gardner (BCS) 10-3
No. 6 Jackson Hughes (PCS) def. Joseph Franz (BCS) 10-1
Doubles
No. 1 Tate/Kelley (PCS) def. Phillippi/Cook (BCS) 10-4
No. 2 Sneed/Holloway (PCS) def. Rainer/Butcher (BCS) 10-3
No. 3 Rikard/Hughes (PCS) def. Gardner/Jake Graves (BCS) 10-2