Prep Tennis: Providence Christian teams down Bayshore Christian
Prep Tennis: Providence Christian teams down Bayshore Christian

tennis logo FOR WEBSITE ONLY
ZORAN ORCIK

The Providence Christian girls and boys tennis teams defeated Bayshore Christian on Thursday afternoon with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys 9-0.

Providence Christian girls 8, Bayshore Christian 1

Singles

No. 1 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Lydia Walsh (BCS) 10-5

No. 2 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Anne Elise Sherrod (BCS) 10-8

No. 3 Abby Still (PCS) def. Sarah Jones (BCS) 10-6

No. 4 Olivia Rainer (BCS) def. Olivia Crump (PCS) 10-7

No. 5 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Kathryn McCammon (BCS) 10-4

No. 6 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Sarah Williams (BCS) 11-9

Doubles

No. 1 M.E. Hart/Parrish (PCS) def. Walsh/Sherrod (BCS) 10-4

No. 2 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Jones/Anne Adamson (BCS) 10-6

No. 3 Thompson/Annie Hart (PCS) def. Megan Adcock/Emily Adamson (BCS) 10-1

Providence Christian boys 9, Bayshore Christian 0

Singles

No. 1 Jackson Tate (PCS) def. Caden Phillippi (BCS) 10-3

No. 2 Jackson Sneed (PCS) def. Broxton Cook (BCS) 10-1

No. 3 Griffin Kelley (PCS) def. William Rainer (BCS) 10-4

No. 4 Whitman Rikard (PCS) def. Zachary Butcher (BCS) 10-5

No. 5 Landon Holloway (PCS) def. Peter Gardner (BCS) 10-3

No. 6 Jackson Hughes (PCS) def. Joseph Franz (BCS) 10-1

Doubles

No. 1 Tate/Kelley (PCS) def. Phillippi/Cook (BCS) 10-4

No. 2 Sneed/Holloway (PCS) def. Rainer/Butcher (BCS) 10-3

No. 3 Rikard/Hughes (PCS) def. Gardner/Jake Graves (BCS) 10-2

