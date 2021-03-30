Reports: Marianna’s Mathis to sign with Braves

It appears the next major league stop for Marianna’s Jeff Mathis might be close to home.

Several media outlets, including the Athletic and CBS Sports, reported Tuesday that the 2001 Marianna graduate and veteran catcher has agreed to a minor league with Atlanta.

Mathis, who turns 38 on Wednesday, has had a 16-year career in the majors with five teams, including last year with Texas. He was released last week by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Included in his career was a one-year stay with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 when current Atlanta general manger Alex Anthopoulos was the Toronto GM.

Known for his defense and ability to frame pitches and handle a pitching staff, Mathis gives the Braves depth at catcher behind Travis D’Arnaud and Alex Jackson and also provided valuable leadership to younger catchers like Jackson and William Contreras.

A first-round draft pick in 2001, Mathis has a long major league career with stops with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2005-11), the Toronto Blue Jays (2012), the Miami Marlins (2013-16), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-18) and the Texas Rangers (2019-20).