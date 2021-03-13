Rising star Derek Griffith set to make South Alabama Speedway debut in Rattler 250

Driving Super Late Model cars has become a passion for Griffith.

“Nothing feels better than spending three weeks on a banged up race car and going back to where you got banged up and win a race or do real good,” Griffith said.

“I don’t know if it’s that feeling that we always chase or whatever. It was 2012 the first time I probably ever drove a Super Late Model and ever since then you kind of chase that – you want that feeling. You can’t describe it unless you do it.”

Griffith’s father has worked with him all along as part of the four-man team.

“We go to the race car shop every night from 6 to 10 and work on race cars and during the day we work at our regular jobs,” Griffith said. “We all do different stuff. We have a tight little team that’s pushed me to be in the spot we’re in.”

He cherishes the time spent with his father over the years.

“What 18 to 20-year-old son is going to spend every weekend with their father, even racing or whatever, and we enjoyed it,” Griffith said. “Of course we do everything together so we’ll have our moments, but it’s cool to have a really cool relationship with my dad.”