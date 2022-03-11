Robbins and Sanders hope combination leads to success in Rattler 250

KINSTON – Old school and new school has proven to be a strong combination for Super Late Model driver Hunter Robbins and team owner Ronnie Sanders.

“I’m 76 years old and I’m old school,” Sanders said. “Everything he does he goes in there and puts it on the computer, and I could care less about a computer. But that’s the way it’s done now.

“He’s a pretty smart driver. Really, what I like most about him is he’s a really good person … a good family person. That’s what I want to be around.”

Robbins, 30, said he’s learn a lot from Sanders, a native of Fayetteville, Ga., who for many years was among the top short track racers in the country while competing on a variety of circuits.

“He has taught me a lot,” Robbins said. “I think every day we still learn from each other. It really started a number of years ago … we’ve probably been around each other 10 years now on and off.

“We have kind of learned each other. We know what he’s good at and what I’m good at, and that’s with anything.”

Robbins will be in the field for the 46th Annual Hardee’s Rattler 250 on Sunday at the South Alabama Speedway, a 4/10 mile oval track located on Hwy. 52 between Kinston and Opp. The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Robbins is coming off his first victory in quite a while when he won the Alabama 200 in Montgomery last week. Robbins, a Montgomery native who now calls Pensacola, Fla., home, spent four years working with the Kyle Busch Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team in Charlotte, N.C., as an engineer before getting back behind the wheel himself two years ago.

“It had been almost seven years since I last won a race driving,” Robbins said. “I had won some races being outside the car as a crew chief or engineer for different teams, but it was pretty cool just to finally win driving again.

“We had started running closer and closer to the front and getting top 10s again and then top 5s and now we’ve finally broke through to get to the winner’s circle.”

Robbins values the time spent with Kyle Busch Motorsports, sort of seeing it as achieving a goal of being involved with NASCAR.

“I grew up in Montgomery and went to Auburn and got a mechanical engineering degree,” Robbins said. “As a kid, my dream was to make it to NASCAR as a driver. Then when I got older and realized what all it really took to essentially do that and how the sport had evolved with the sponsorship aspect of it of you really weren’t going to make it to the top unless you had the sponsorship dollars behind you already.

“But I wanted to still kind of fulfill that goal or dream of mine. With an engineering degree I became a race engineer where I worked for a team and did all kind of stuff from race strategy to help setting up the trucks and the design of them. I think I was part of 15 wins and two or three championships.”

Robbins decided to return to the racing side of the sport to spend more time with his family. His wife, Johanna Long, also races shorts tracks and has past experience on the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. The two now have two young children.

“I probably could have kept going up past the truck series, but it was a decision of ours after we had our first kid that I didn’t want to miss them growing up,” Robbins said. “So I decided to change careers but this still lets me fill that inner need of being around racing.”

Robbins and Long met when the two were early in their racing careers.

“We started out racing against each other when we were teenagers,” Robbins said. “At the time, there were not many young drivers like today in what we’re doing. We were both kind of in the spotlight at the time.”

Robbins said the two keep each other encouraged.

“Like any sport, it can be a very mental game as well and confidence and stuff like that is key,” Robbins said. “Just being able to keep each other up if we’re down or have that reinforcement. I may think we had a really bad day, but she may think we had a good day.”

A year ago, Robbins was in contention during the Rattler 250 until a wreck ended his day.

“We ran top five all day and towards the very end on a late restart we got taken out, essentially,” Robbins said. “It ruined our day; we hit the wall. We had a solid top 5 day going.

“I think the year before was my first time back running this race with Ronnie and we just ran OK … ran top 10ish all day. It didn’t really go our way.

“I’m looking forward to this year. We’ve got a good car and made it a little better throughout practice yesterday (Thursday) and still think there’s some to gain. It’s a tough race track because it is so small that everybody is so close.”

Sanders is certainly someone good to get advice from on the SAS track, where he won three times. A year ago, Ty Majeski broke a tie with Sanders in becoming the only four-time winner of the race. He will start on the pole Sunday.

Despite his past success at the South Alabama Speedway, Sanders said there’s not a lot of tips he can give Robbins on this short track.

“I really can’t,” Sanders said. “He’s smart enough to figure things out and been driving long enough to know how to save the tires and that sort of stuff. The cars are so different now than from what I ran.

“Today most everybody has a good car. Basically, the thing you’ve got to do is keep your tires under you in good strategy. We won the Alabama 200 last week and it was strategy.

“We saved and then with 30 (laps) to go we put on four new tires and most everybody else had put them on halfway. We had plenty of tire and the other people didn’t.”

Robbins knows Sanders will be there for guidance as needed.

“Sometimes at the end of the day his experience is there to say, ‘I think we’re going to be OK,’” Robbins said. “He’s probably been in that situation before. I think the biggest thing is just working well together.”